The Vikings will wait at least one more game before T.J. Hockenson makes his return to their lineup. If they’re thinking about playing Dalton Risner on their offensive line, that move will remain on hold, too.
Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner are out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions
Neither practiced fully this week, and there’s another game scheduled for Thursday.
The team downgraded both Hockenson and Risner to out, deciding not to make a roster move to put either one back on the active roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Hockenson will remain on injured reserve for at least one more game, so the Vikings signed tight end Robert Tonyan to the active roster from their practice squad and waived receiver Trishton Jackson to make room for Tonyan.
Both Hockenson and Risner were limited participants in all three practices this week, as they remain in their 21-day windows to practice with the team before the Vikings have to activate them from injured reserve or rule them out for the season. Hockenson, who suffered a torn right ACL on a hit from the Lions’ Kerby Joseph last Dec. 24, said this week he’s feeling stronger and running faster than he did last season. But it seemed unlikely the Vikings would bring him back to face the same team against which he was injured, especially when this week was his first full week of practice since his knee surgery in January.
Risner said this week he’s been ready to return from his back injury, and coach Kevin O’Connell left open the possibility that the Vikings could put him on the field against the Lions. “That’s part of the conversation, because we would have to make a roster move to make that happen,” he said Friday. “We’ll work through that today.”
But with Risner remaining on injured reserve, Ed Ingram figures to stay at his right guard spot against the Lions. The Vikings will consider the statuses of Risner and Hockenson again in just four days, before they travel to Los Angeles for a Thursday night game against the Rams.
The team elevated outside linebacker Bo Richter and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. The Vikings also did not make a change to running back Aaron Jones’ injury status; he remains questionable with a hamstring injury, though O’Connell sounded optimistic Friday about the chances the Vikings could have Jones.
“I always have dialogue with those guys [on the medical staff] about the plan of attack, whether it’s just gonna be he’s up and rolling or we still need to see anything on game day,” O’Connell said. “I know he’s prepared. I know he’s ready to roll and we’ll see how he feels as we work through the weekend.”
