Both Hockenson and Risner were limited participants in all three practices this week, as they remain in their 21-day windows to practice with the team before the Vikings have to activate them from injured reserve or rule them out for the season. Hockenson, who suffered a torn right ACL on a hit from the Lions’ Kerby Joseph last Dec. 24, said this week he’s feeling stronger and running faster than he did last season. But it seemed unlikely the Vikings would bring him back to face the same team against which he was injured, especially when this week was his first full week of practice since his knee surgery in January.