Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson said he’s “bigger, stronger, faster” than ever as he nears the end of a nine-month recovery from torn ligaments in his right knee.
It remains to be seen whether Hockenson, the 27-year-old Pro Bowl tight end, will return Sunday against the Lions, his former team, but he is optimistic about how he’ll feel whenever he comes back.
“It’s healed,” Hockenson said Thursday when he was limited for a second consecutive practice this week. “It’s stronger than ever, from tests when I was healthy last year to tests now. It’s stronger than it’s probably ever been. Now it’s just going out there and playing ball. I’ve passed every test by miles from where my ground base[line] was. I’m bigger, stronger, faster than ever. Now it’s just ready to go out there and play ball.”
Hockenson, who underwent surgery Jan. 29 to repair a torn ACL, said confidence in his knee derives from having his speed, acceleration, distance covered and other metrics tracked during practices.
“It really keeps you on track and it pushes you every single day,” Hockenson said. “Because you’re looking at the iPad and it tells you halfway through the workout, ‘Hey, you’re at 1,500 yards, we need to get another 2,000 and hit that 3,500-yard mark.’”
The only thing left for Hockenson is to regain his second nature as a blocker, route runner and receiver after missing training camp. He said he tried to keep up with the distance his teammates covered in practices while working out on his own, but that’s not the same as full practices.
“It’s like anything, you need reps,” he said. “I’ve ran the last five months on air [against nobody]. … Now it’s just going out and not worrying about all that stuff and just winning on routes and playing as well as I can out there. Kind of just forgetting about footwork and not thinking about where your feet go, and just going out there and playing football again.”
Hockenson credited the Vikings medical staff, including head trainer Tyler Williams and associate head trainer Matt Duhamel, who traveled to Nashville to visit Hockenson this offseason to observe his private workouts with friends.
“When you go through an injury like that,” Hockenson said, “you really find out who’s on your side, and the Vikings were there every single step of the way.”
Jones, Phillips return to practice
Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (shoulder) and edge rusher Patrick Jones II (shoulder) returned to practice. All three had their reps limited. Jones, who was injured in pregame warmups during the Oct. 6 win against the Jets in London, said he intends to practice Friday before determining whether he’ll play Sunday against the Lions.
Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) did not practice.
Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (quad) remained out of practice, but Detroit’s offense returned starting guard Kevin Zeitler (groin).
‘Team defense’
Cornerback Shaq Griffin has been another strong free-agent addition from this past offseason, tying the team lead with five pass deflections in five games. Cashman and safety Camryn Bynum also have five deflections apiece. And eight different defenders share in the defense’s 11 interceptions so far, including Griffin’s pick off Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the Sept. 29 win.
“Personally, I want to get to the point where I get the ball in my hands quite a bit more,” Griffin said. “But I like the way we’ve been playing. I’m playing a lot of team defense and I’m continuing on that road. If it’s not me making a play, I hope it’s a guy like Gilly or Murph.”
