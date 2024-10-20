Division — and conference — stakes on the line: It hasn’t happened much between these two teams, but in addition to fighting for the lead in what currently looks like the NFL’s toughest division, the Vikings and Lions are battling for the No. 1 spot in the NFC. If the Vikings win on Sunday, they’ll have two fewer losses than every team in the conference, heading into a stretch of their schedule that looks like an inviting counterpoint to their tough early slate. If the Lions win for the second straight year at U.S. Bank Stadium, they’ll have an early tiebreaker over the Vikings in the building where they clinched their first division championship in 30 years last December.