The Jets lined up with their top two receivers to the left and No. 3 receiver Mike Williams to the right. The Vikings put Gilmore on Williams as part of Flores’ plan to entice Rodgers to turn away from his best receivers — Garrett Wilson, who had been targeted 23 times and was wide left being covered by Murphy; and Allen Lazard, who had been targeted nine times and was slot left being covered by Griffin — and throw at the Vikings’ best corner, Gilmore.