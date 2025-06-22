Burcum: As Trump trade threats loom, a Minnesota farm family braces for impact

The Johnsons know they can’t control the weather, but the trade conflict adds another unpredictable variable — one that’s already testing their peace of mind and could test their finances. In addition to corn and beans, pork could be caught up in the crosswinds. While others he’s spoken with have let their guard down, Ben Johnson, a meticulous planner, relentlessly scans the news just like he does the skies over his fields, trying to determine what may come and how to best protect his family, crops and animals.