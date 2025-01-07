Readers Write: MPD consent decree, Minnesota House tie, WaPo cartoonist, Jan. 6 anniversary
It’s too late now.
With the adoption of the new federal consent decree between the city of Minneapolis and the U.S. Department of Justice (“Council OKs federal police plan,” front page, Jan. 7), we are unfortunately faced with a reforming document that does everything in its power to reduce the voice of the community. The original structure of discipline review panels under the purview of the Community Commission on Police Oversight was constituted by three civilian members and two sworn officers. The consent decree reinserts a parity of sworn input by requiring a “recommended disposition” by the Internal Affairs commander or Office of Police Conduct Review director for all investigative summary reports into police misconduct. It also requires the review panelists to explain in detail why they disagree with the recommended disposition, if they disagree.
This will essentially serve to nullify community input into the process, and turn the CCPO review panels into a pro forma exercise with no real weight. Once again the reforming industry is seeking to keep the process entirely controlled by insiders, careerists and reform professionals in search of jobs. It is fairly clear the package of reforms has been predetermined with desired outcomes, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to defend the existence of the CCPO as anything other than a PR operation. It is, as they say, too late now.
Philip Sturm, Minneapolis
The writer is the Ward 11 representative on the Community Commission on Police Oversight.
HOUSE TIE
Save the games for the playground
OK, let me get this straight. The last election resulted in a tie in the Minnesota House (“Dueling threats portend bitter legislative session,” front page, Jan. 7). That means folks need to agree on things. So, the two parties reach an agreement on power sharing. So far, so good. Then the Republicans sue to vacate a solid DFL seat. Fair enough, if the candidate wasn’t qualified, so be it, but the end result will be a tie in the House. But instead of living by their agreement, Republicans sue to delay a special election in District 40B so they can take power, while the people of that district remain unrepresented with no say at all. You know, rather than play these games on the taxpayer’s dime, House Republicans should honor their agreement rather than try to temporarily seize power and push issues that will go nowhere without cooperation and compromise in any event. Rep. Lisa Demuth, to paraphrase a character from Seinfeld: No coup for you. Do your job and stop playing games at our expense.
Kelly Dahl, Linden Grove Township, Minn.
WAPO CARTOONIST
Democracy dies in plain sight
At the beginning of the pandemic, I knew it was serious, but I didn’t get scared until a major sporting event was cancelled. Now, I’m scared again. The Washington Post, owned by Jeff Bezos, just killed a cartoon by one of its most astute cartoonists, Ann Telnaes. The cartoon depicted Bezos and several other mega-wealthy individuals genuflecting toward a statue of the president-elect.
When Bezos nixed the Washington Post Editorial Board’s endorsement of President Joe Biden, I was concerned, but because I practiced corporate law for nearly 40 years, I bought the Post’s explanation for the decision. When Bezos traveled to make obeisance to the president-elect, my concern grew.
Now, the pattern and practice of the Post compromising its journalistic integrity to curry favor with the ultrawealthy coming administration is obvious. I’ve just cancelled my subscriptions to the Post and to Amazon Prime. I’m saddened by the necessity of that action. The WaPo has been a great newspaper, but the thing that made it great is ebbing away.
Reading the Washington Post has been part of my morning routine for years, and I’ve been a Prime subscriber for more than a decade. I’ll miss them both. But not as much as I’ll miss an informed public if we do nothing.
Gary Brisbin, Fridley
I believe that the Minnesota Star Tribune would be doing its readers and the nation a favor if it hired Telnaes as a contributing political cartoonist. It is an absolute act of “obeying in advance” cowardice that the Washington Post refused to print her very cogent cartoon describing exactly what Bezos and so many others have been doing since Nov. 5 in their pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago.
The president-elect has made it clear that he is going to war against our constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press. He has already started this with his frivolous lawsuit against the Des Moines Register. He doesn’t care that his lawsuit has no merit. His objective, which he has used for his entire adult life, is not to win justice, but to bankrupt his perceived enemies.
We cannot cower in the face of this attack on our basic freedoms.
Terry Cannon, Castle Rock, Colo.
Washington Post, that’s two strikes! We enjoy our digital subscription and the weekly Washington Post insert in the Sunday Star Tribune; however, recent events are prompting us to reconsider. The latest was the editor’s rejection of Telnaes’ cartoon depicting WaPo owner Bezos and other craven billionaires debasing themselves before Donald J. Trump. We treasure investigative reporting and are sad to see that it is in jeopardy at the Washington Post.
Karl Smith, Minneapolis
JAN. 6 ANNIVERSARY
Uneventful, as it should be
Reading Jennifer Brooks’ column on Jan. 7 brought back many memories of Jan. 6, 2021, when then-President Trump sent a mob of his supporters to the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the proceedings to certify Biden’s election (”Sore winners, gracious losers”). I know what my eyes saw and my ears heard. Trump attempted to overthrow the very government he wanted to remain in power of. I find that inappropriate.
The events of yesterday are an example of how things are supposed to work, win or lose, in an election of this caliber. The certification of a man who is a convicted felon and adjudicated sexual abuser in courts of law should leave a sour taste in the mouths of American voters. The second impeachment and subsequent investigations should have sealed the deal to prevent him from ever running again. Apparently not.
The next four years will be years of uncertainty, but it is what the voters wanted overall.
Kathleen Castrovinci, Eden Prairie
Although I am glad that there was a peaceful transfer of power this year on Jan. 6, I wish that our leaders would quit saying that this election was the “will of the American people.” It was not the will of all American people. It was the will of the people who support Trump. We need to remember that there is still a large percentage of American people who do not support Trump and the nefarious views he represents. But those people also still believe in a democracy and have reluctantly accepted the election results. And now, all Americans will have to live with the consequences soon to come. God help the U.S.A.
Gail Hain, St. Paul
Every Minnesotan deserves to know where their congressional representative stands on one simple question: Do you support pardoning any individual convicted of charges stemming from their participation in the riots of Jan. 6, 2021?
I’ve emailed this question to Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber asking for a simple yes or no answer. I urge all readers to do the same.
Steven Wikstrom, Forest Lake