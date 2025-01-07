Readers Write: MPD consent decree, Minnesota House tie, WaPo cartoonist, Jan. 6 anniversary

OK, let me get this straight. The last election resulted in a tie in the Minnesota House (“Dueling threats portend bitter legislative session,” front page, Jan. 7). That means folks need to agree on things. So, the two parties reach an agreement on power sharing. So far, so good. Then the Republicans sue to vacate a solid DFL seat. Fair enough, if the candidate wasn’t qualified, so be it, but the end result will be a tie in the House. But instead of living by their agreement, Republicans sue to delay a special election in District 40B so they can take power, while the people of that district remain unrepresented with no say at all. You know, rather than play these games on the taxpayer’s dime, House Republicans should honor their agreement rather than try to temporarily seize power and push issues that will go nowhere without cooperation and compromise in any event. Rep. Lisa Demuth, to paraphrase a character from Seinfeld: No coup for you. Do your job and stop playing games at our expense.