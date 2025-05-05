Rochester

Rochester police investigate racist viral video case; $340K raised for little boy’s family

The boy’s family has requested privacy, according to the Rochester NAACP.

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 4:48PM
The skyline in Rochester. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

ROCHESTER – Local police have completed an investigation into the viral video made last week where a woman used racist slurs against a little boy and a bystander.

Rochester Police Department spokesperson Amanda Grayson said in an email Monday morning that police have forwarded their findings to city attorneys for potential charges. It’s unclear what officers found in the investigation.

“RPD takes all reports and allegations seriously and must thoroughly gather information to ensure due process,” Grayson said in the email. “We recognize the behavior captured in the video has raised many concerns, and we appreciate the community’s patience during the investigation and moving forward.”

A spokesperson for the Rochester City Attorney’s Office says their review will “proceed deliberately, but with an appropriate sense of urgency.” The office declined to give a timeline on when a decision could be made whether to charge the woman, Shiloh Hendrix of Rochester.

The video shows a man confronting Hendrix for calling the boy a slur, at a playground in Soldiers Field Memorial Park, just south of downtown. She repeats the slur to the man behind the camera, at one point telling the man the Black child took something from her and her toddler.

Social media commenters have claimed the Black child is around 5 years old and autistic. The Minnesota Star Tribune could not independently confirm the identity of the boy.

Hendrix started a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday shortly after the video went viral. She has collected more than $650,000 as of Monday morning. Many donors expressed racist or white supremacist statements.

In response, the local branch of the NAACP started a crowdfunding campaign of its own Friday to support legal services for the child’s family. They raised more than $340,000 before ending the campaign Saturday at the family’s request.

“The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support during this incredibly difficult time,” NAACP officials said in a statement Sunday.

The family has requested privacy and has not authorized anyone to speak in their name or create any other crowdfunding campaign for them.

The local NAACP plans to host a town hall meeting in response to the video at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rochester Civic Theatre.

Related Coverage

Rochester

Rochester woman seen spewing racist slur pulls in thousands in donations

This is the latest in a series of high-profile racist incidents in the community over the past year.

In April 2024, four teens spelled out a racist slur using cups tucked into a chain-link fence on a pedestrian bridge near Century High School. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office declined to charge the teens.

Last August, state DFL Rep. Kim Hicks’ home was vandalized with slurs and swastikas. A Rochester synagogue was also vandalized that same weekend with similar symbols. The case has been forwarded to federal officials for hate-related crimes against a politician.

Rochester officials and community groups have responded with town hall meetings and programs including an initiative between Mayo Clinic and the NAACP that focuses on community support access.

about the writer

about the writer

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the Rochester Now newsletter.

See Moreicon

More from Rochester

See More

Rochester

Rochester police investigate racist viral video case; $340K raised for little boy’s family

card image

The boy’s family has requested privacy, according to the Rochester NAACP.

Greater Minnesota

Jeff Broberg, tireless water champion who helped change Minnesota’s environmental policies, dies

Jeff Broberg

Culture

Medcalf: Today’s racism may end in tomorrow’s shame

Staff headshot
Myron Medcalf
Myron Medcalf