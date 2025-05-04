Readers Write: Immigration, Mary Moriarty, public goods

By now most of us have heard about the deportation of a young child with cancer who is an American citizen because he was born in the United States. The cancer was being treated here. His mother was not a legal citizen, and was thus to be deported. The mother was given the choice, with scarcely any advance notice, of whether she wanted to take the child with her, and she opted to do so. Border czar Tom Homan described the issue as a two-pronged choice: leave the child here or allow the mother to take him. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also asked if the child did not deserve due process procedures. He responded as Homan did: He said the child had a right to remain, but the mother opted to take him.