Readers Write: Immigration, Mary Moriarty, public goods

•••
The recent article on immigrant family separations (“First, the deportation. Then the aftershocks,” April 28) encapsulates the feelings of pain, yes, but also general confusion and bewilderment that immigrants, refugees and their loved ones in Minnesota are feeling as a result of this administration’s opaque and erratic immigration policies.
Last month, many Ukrainian refugees received an email instructing them to leave the U.S. immediately. But days later, it was retracted and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security admitted it was sent in error.
I’m sponsoring a Ukrainian family who was living on the front lines of the war and has rebuilt their lives here over the last two years. Imagine the trauma it creates to receive a threatening email saying you are no longer welcome in this country.
They’ve learned English and the adults have jobs working as an auto mechanic and at a spa. Their kids go to our local public school. They pay taxes. They are exactly the people we all want as neighbors.
We still don’t know if the administration plans to revoke their legal status and deport them back to a war zone. America is better than this. Ukrainian newcomers have done nothing wrong — they came here legally, are fully vetted and contribute to our communities. And they deserve clarity and assurance that they will be protected.
Annette Luther, St. Paul