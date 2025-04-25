Opinion: CEOs to state leaders: Invest in early learning now to prevent future budget hits

The best way we know to do that is to invest in expanding access to early learning for children in low-income families. Research conducted by economists Rob Grunewald and Art Rolnick at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis found that every dollar invested helping children in low-income families access the kind of high-quality early learning programs that get them prepared for kindergarten and all that follows yields up to $16 in societal benefits. That’s because future taxpayer expenses are dramatically reduced when children get help early and consequently are successful in school and life.