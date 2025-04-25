Opinion: CEOs to state leaders: Invest in early learning now to prevent future budget hits

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
We have served as CEOs of prominent Minnesota companies during challenging times. We have faced economic downturns and the need to cut our budgets in truly painful ways. Therefore, we can empathize with the position Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the Minnesota Legislature find themselves in as they craft the state budget with deficits and much economic uncertainty on the horizon.
As we reflect on the budgetary challenges we have faced as business leaders, we offer this advice to our partners in state government: In the rush to triage crises, don’t lose focus on the long term. Cut what you can do without, but keep expanding investment in the things that are most needed for a bright future.
What does Minnesota most need for a prosperous future? What can’t we do without? Minnesota needs all children in low-income families accessing high-quality early education programs. That is a must-have.
Here’s why: Research shows that when families cannot afford high-quality early learning programs for their young children, those children are much more likely to arrive in kindergarten unprepared, to not catch up in subsequent grades and to not graduate from high school.
The path for success, or failure, is to a significant extent set when children are babies, toddlers and preschoolers, ages at which their brains are growing at extraordinary rates. The skills children develop in high-quality early learning programs — vocabulary, persistence, phonics, social skills and early math skills — are necessary prerequisites for all the learning they need to be doing in the rest of their lives.
We should care about giving children an equal opportunity to succeed on a humanitarian level. But we should also care about it on a fiscal level. The reality is that children who fall behind and don’t catch up disproportionately require daunting taxpayer expenditures later in life related to things such as special education, unemployment, social services, health care and law enforcement.