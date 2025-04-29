Opinion: Trump, as Kissinger did, turns on those under illegal attack

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
By first telling Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Zelenskyy doesn’t “have any cards,” and then withholding U.S. intelligence and pausing military assistance to show his own cards, President Donald Trump has backed away from the Ukrainians just as Henry Kissinger turned on the South Vietnamese nationalists in January 1971.
The “success” of Kissinger’s effort as President Richard Nixon’s national security adviser occurred 50 years ago today.
Both men used the Russians to extricate Americans from supporting allies fighting aggression.
In casting adrift first South Vietnam and now the Ukrainians, Kissinger then and Trump now abandoned a noble and historic international order that the U.S. and its allies — Europe, Canada, Australia — had put in place after World War II to make aggressive wars illegal and to use right not might as the foundation for human civilization.
On Jan. 9, 1971, Kissinger meet in Washington with Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin. According to Dobrynin’s secret report to his Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Kissinger proposed:
- That the U.S. would commit to withdraw all of its troops by some absolutely specific deadline, of which they would inform the Vietnamese. (At the same time, the Americans could refrain from demanding a reciprocal withdrawal of North Vietnamese troops from South Vietnam.)
- That the North Vietnamese would commit to a ceasefire for the period of the U.S. troop withdrawal plus at least some brief amount of time after the withdrawal.
- That ultimately it would no longer be the American concern, but only that of the Vietnamese themselves, if sometime after the U.S. troop withdrawal they started fighting each other again.
Thus did Henry Kissinger walk away from the defense of South Vietnam.