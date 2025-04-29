Opinion: Trump, as Kissinger did, turns on those under illegal attack

This proposal was secretly accepted by Hanoi on May 25, 1971 — a fact that Kissinger did not report to Nixon. It was formally put into a negotiation proposal presented to the Vietnamese Communists on May 31, 1971. Kissinger did not then demand the withdrawal of North Vietnamese divisions from South Vietnam and put on the record that the Americans would take no action if, after a peace treaty was signed, the North Vietnamese resumed warfare against South Vietnam.