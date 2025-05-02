Readers Write: Tariffs and the economy, Target, public health, Vietnam War

I am not suggesting that DEI programs are perfect; they are not. But it is one thing to defend the DEI programs they have adopted and work to reform them and quite another to denounce and abandon them in the face of political pressure from the Trump administration. The same is true for the political contribution to the inauguration fund. It is one thing for the officers and directors of a corporation to personally vote for and support a political party or candidate but quite another for a publicly held corporation with a consumer business model to do so and then to do so in response to what amounts to a mafia-style shakedown to do business in this country. Well, that‘s a bridge too far for us.