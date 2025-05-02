Readers Write: Tariffs and the economy, Target, public health, Vietnam War

•••
Well, we knew this was coming. If the tariffs were successful, President Donald Trump would be shouting from the highest how great he is. Now that the Commerce Department has announced that the U.S. economy shrank an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter this year, Trump very quickly assumed his usual behavior of casting blame somewhere else (“Trump attempts to deflect blame for drop in U.S. GDP,” May 1). “This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s,” he stated. And to prove how out of touch he is with Americans, he further went on to defend his tariffs on China by saying American kids may have “two dolls instead of 30.”
What about American kids getting shoes, clothes and food? Should we just tell those Americans that live paycheck to paycheck that for short-term pain we will have long-term gain? Either way it goes, Trump will either be claiming he won or point a finger at the previous administration. What hypocrisy.
Karen Watters, Stillwater
“Two dolls instead of 30 dolls” sounds a lot like, “They have no bread? Then let them eat cake.” Do the ultrarich have a clue what it‘s like to live paycheck to paycheck, or after a layoff?
John Widen, Minneapolis