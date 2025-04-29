Opinion: The U.S. and Vietnam, five decades on

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As we’re called to remember the American experience in Vietnam, 50 years after the war’s official end on April 30, 1975, ponder this: In the three countries most deeply affected by that war — Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos — more civilians have been killed by land mines and unexploded ordnance since “peace” in 1975 (or 1979 in the case of Cambodia) than the number of Americans who died there in all the years of brutal combat.
This is not to negate the horror that befell American families who saw their loved ones injured or killed. More than 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the war, and hundreds of thousands of others remain scarred by their service. That painful legacy is real. Yet, as Americans, we tend to place ourselves at the center of history and overlook the tragedies we inflict on those targeted by American power.
And in Vietnam, the tragedy was immense. Millions of people — both combatants and civilians — lost their lives, and countless others were maimed. American herbicides denuded most southern Vietnamese forests, with multiple generations still sickened by the toxic residue of these chemical agents. American bombs leveled villages and pockmarked the Vietnamese countryside, destroying people’s rice paddies and with them their livelihoods and ancestral lands. And “170,000 old people” were made “lonesome,” as a Vietnamese history museum once touchingly reminded visitors, because they lost their children and other family members to the American military campaign.
In light of such realities, it is hard to fathom what President Jimmy Carter could have possibly been thinking when, in 1977, he dismissed any U.S. moral obligation to help rebuild Vietnam despite a 1973 American agreement to do so, asserting, remarkably, that “the destruction was mutual.”
That sense of victimization at the hands of the Vietnamese — that the war was somehow something they did to us — meant that it would continue for decades after it ended, though now by other means. As historian Ed Martini reminds us, the only thing worse than losing a war to the U.S. is winning one.
For 20 years after 1975, Washington sought retribution against the victors, refusing to recognize Hanoi diplomatically, maintaining a punishing embargo that stunted the country’s recovery and doing everything it could to isolate Vietnam internationally. How far did this go? After the Vietnamese deposed the Khmer Rouge in early 1979, putting an end to one of the worst genocides of the 20th century, the Carter administration secretly supported efforts to resuscitate Pol Pot’s forces so they could attempt to drive the Vietnamese-backed Cambodian government from Phnom Penh.