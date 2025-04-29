Opinion: The U.S. and Vietnam, five decades on

The Vietnam War was a complex event, in many ways as much a Vietnamese civil war as an American invasion. Like the majority who supported the revolution and resisted U.S. aggression, the anticommunists who collaborated with the U.S. also came to suffer, thrown into “reeducation camps” and compelled to flee as “boat people,” desperate to find refuge in whatever country would take them. Many of these Vietnamese, just like many Hmong from Laos and Cambodian survivors of the genocide, would become Americans. And they began to thrive.