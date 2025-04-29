Commentaries

Opinion: Trump’s first 100 days? Bumpy, but moving in the right direction.

Finding success and prosperity first starts with hard work and sacrifice.

April 29, 2025 at 6:00PM
President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere of Norway in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on April 24. (HAIYUN JIANG/The New York Times)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

The first 100 days of a new presidential administration mean something different depending on who you ask.

For members of the media, pundits, historians and some voting blocs, those first 100 days are often viewed as a tone-setting period for that administration, with many seeing that first glimpse of a new presidency as a foreshadowing of what to expect over the next four years. As for the president, they typically don’t put much thought into the milestone.

In 2017, President Donald Trump called the milestone “ridiculous,” posting on social media that “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot … media will kill!”

Yet, despite his criticisms of the 100 day benchmark, Trump’s actions in the first few months of his second term showcase both a desire to put points on the board quickly, an indicator that suggests this administration has its eyes on the clock, and a level of deja vu, which mimics similar patterns to his first term in office.

One hundred days in, Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Republicans in Congress would tell you that this administration is right on track with where they are supposed to be. On the campaign trail, Trump and Vance offered a wide array of ideas and plans to reverse many of the issues Republicans had spent the last four years complaining about, and for which they blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Ever since Jan. 20, the Trump-Vance administration has sought to make good on those promises. And it has in many cases.

Trump and Vance have already implemented a number of reciprocal tariffs with trading partners across the world to ensure better deals for consumers and sellers, and they have given time to other countries to work with the U.S. for better access and fair prices across the board. While many look at turmoil on the stock market and increased tariffs by other countries, the White House’s strategy of short-term pain for long-term gain appears to be working. So far, the White House has touted more than 100 countries that are coming to the table to negotiate — a sign of progress.

Meanwhile, Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration is having the desired effect. Border crossings are at a historic low, with a 94% drop in March compared to a year ago. Republicans also landed a huge win when the White House cracked down on biological men in women’s sports — an issue that has found wide support among Americans.

However, the Trump administration is still battling the issue of inflation. While many hoped and prayed for quick relief, even Vance was quick to set expectations early into the new administration, saying “Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

While the Democratic National Committee, helmed by former DFL Chair Ken Martin, seeks to use Trump-led policies to drive a wedge between Republicans in Washington and their base in key battleground states and congressional districts, it fails to see the forest through the trees. This is the movement Trump voters demanded on Nov. 5.

Contrary to what Democrats believe, Trump voters — comprised of Republicans, Democrats and independents — knew when they colored in the oval on their ballot, they were going to get a presidency that would be raw, unflinching in the face of the bad news brigade, messy at times, uncertain and sometimes painful.

There were farmers and cattlemen in Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas and Wisconsin, autoworkers in Michigan, workers in manufacturing plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania who lived through Trump’s first trade war with China. It was hard and painful, but they knew what undoing decades of unfair trade policy with a country that undermines American workers and businesses would mean if the outcome was favorable, and it was. Unlike the elite in Washington, Trump voters who span geographic, socioeconomic and racial lines know that finding success and prosperity first starts with hard work and sacrifice.

The Trump administration may be moving faster than legislators and the law can keep up with, and this has resulted in lawsuits, unforced errors and bumps in the road. At the same time, the president’s polling at the 100-day mark has him trailing past presidents like George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but he remains just as popular as he was at this point in his first term. And whether his polling stays low remains to be seen. Should Trump’s strategy of short-term pain for long-term gain pan out — resulting in lower inflation, lower costs, economic growth and other changes championed on the campaign trail — his poll numbers will rise again.

Back in 2009, then-President Barack Obama said, “The first 100 days is going to be important, but it’s probably going to be the first 1,000 days that makes the difference.” For Trump, that’s a mentality he’s embracing for his second term.

Preya Samsundar is a GOP communications consultant with K2 & Company. She has worked for Nikki Haley’s presidential super PAC, the Republican National Committee, President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates around the country. She lives in Burnsville.

about the writer

about the writer

Preya Samsundar

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion: Trump’s first 100 days? Bumpy, but moving in the right direction.

card image

Finding success and prosperity first starts with hard work and sacrifice.

Commentaries

Opinion: There’s no free speech without platforms

card image

Commentaries

Opinion: Laws used to target some people today may target others tomorrow

card image