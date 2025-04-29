Opinion: Trump’s first 100 days? Bumpy, but moving in the right direction.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The first 100 days of a new presidential administration mean something different depending on who you ask.
For members of the media, pundits, historians and some voting blocs, those first 100 days are often viewed as a tone-setting period for that administration, with many seeing that first glimpse of a new presidency as a foreshadowing of what to expect over the next four years. As for the president, they typically don’t put much thought into the milestone.
In 2017, President Donald Trump called the milestone “ridiculous,” posting on social media that “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot … media will kill!”
Yet, despite his criticisms of the 100 day benchmark, Trump’s actions in the first few months of his second term showcase both a desire to put points on the board quickly, an indicator that suggests this administration has its eyes on the clock, and a level of deja vu, which mimics similar patterns to his first term in office.
One hundred days in, Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Republicans in Congress would tell you that this administration is right on track with where they are supposed to be. On the campaign trail, Trump and Vance offered a wide array of ideas and plans to reverse many of the issues Republicans had spent the last four years complaining about, and for which they blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Ever since Jan. 20, the Trump-Vance administration has sought to make good on those promises. And it has in many cases.