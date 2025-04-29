Opinion: Trump’s first 100 days? Bumpy, but moving in the right direction.

The Trump administration may be moving faster than legislators and the law can keep up with, and this has resulted in lawsuits, unforced errors and bumps in the road. At the same time, the president’s polling at the 100-day mark has him trailing past presidents like George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but he remains just as popular as he was at this point in his first term. And whether his polling stays low remains to be seen. Should Trump’s strategy of short-term pain for long-term gain pan out — resulting in lower inflation, lower costs, economic growth and other changes championed on the campaign trail — his poll numbers will rise again.