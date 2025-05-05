Review: Minnesota Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’ proves humorous and a fun night at the opera

Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera “The Barber of Seville” was always rooted in the stock characters and silly scenarios of commedia, but Minnesota Opera’s new production really leans into the tradition. It’s unapologetically built for laughs, with any earnest romantic yearnings serving only as a palate cleanser before the next madcap twist or trick gone awry. And it’s a great deal of fun, the ideal antidote for anyone who imagines opera to be an elitist art form.