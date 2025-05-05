High-flying ‘Beautiful Things’ singer will kick off first U.S. arena tour in St. Paul in August

A muscular, mustachioed Washington State native with a flashy, Harry Styles-like showman style and a knack for doing high-flying flips on stage, Boone has become one of pop music’s hottest new stars at a mere 22 following the viral and radio success of “Beautiful Things.” He made his Twin Cities headlining debut in June 2023 at the Fine Line, where he jumped from the balcony down to the floor. That’s quite a leap — no pun intended — for him to land at St. Paul’s hockey arena just two years later.