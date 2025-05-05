Music

High-flying ‘Beautiful Things’ singer will kick off first U.S. arena tour in St. Paul in August

Benson Boone’s American Heart Tour will open at Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 22, just two years after he played in town at the Fine Line.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 3:15PM
Benson Boone performed last month at the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif., ahead of his first 'SNL' gig and U.S. arena tour. (Amy Harris)

Minnesotans will get the first chance to see how fast-rising pop star Benson Boone cuts it as an arena headliner.

Fresh off his debut performance on “SNL” this past weekend, the “Beautiful Things” hitmaker will kick off his first-ever U.S. arena tour at Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 22. His St. Paul kickoff date was announced Monday along with 19 other shows on his American Heart Tour, named after his second album due out June 20.

Tickets for the Friday night Twin Cities concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices to be announced, with pre-sale options beginning Wednesday. No opening acts have been announced yet for the tour.

A muscular, mustachioed Washington State native with a flashy, Harry Styles-like showman style and a knack for doing high-flying flips on stage, Boone has become one of pop music’s hottest new stars at a mere 22 following the viral and radio success of “Beautiful Things.” He made his Twin Cities headlining debut in June 2023 at the Fine Line, where he jumped from the balcony down to the floor. That’s quite a leap — no pun intended — for him to land at St. Paul’s hockey arena just two years later.

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

