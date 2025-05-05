Blue Cross of Minnesota to pay $71M as part of nationwide antitrust settlement

Health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota expects to pay $71 million as part of a nationwide settlement with health care providers that alleged companies using the Blue brands have stifled competition for decades in health plan markets across the country.
The national settlement announced in October creates a $2.8 billion fund to pay damage claims from health care providers in states across the country.
It also requires operational changes at Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurers, which are separate companies that share a brand and utilize one another’s provider networks through the “Blue Card” system.
The insurers denied the allegations when the settlement was announced last fall, insisting their structure has provided access to high-quality care while promoting affordability.
The original lawsuit filed in 2013 alleged that health care providers received significantly less compensation because market dominance by the Blues blocked health plan competition that would increase payment rates.
Plaintiffs allege Blue Card inefficiencies have long created costly administrative burdens that are part of a broader anti-competitive structure among the insurers, ranging from price fixing to agreements that prohibit competition among member companies.
A trade group for the carriers offered no comment last week on the disclosure by Eagan-based Blue Cross of Minnesota. The health plan also did not comment on its April 30 filing with state regulators that revealed its share of the national settlement.
“If finally approved by the court, the provider settlement agreement will require the defendants to make a monetary settlement payment, the company’s portion of which is estimated to be $71 million and will contain certain non-monetary items,” Blue Cross of Minnesota said in a footnote to its audited financial statement.