Readers Write: Trump’s supporters, Meals on Wheels, the president’s meme-coin

The story “In rural Minnesota, the pain is worth it” (April 27) was eye-opening. Please go back and ask these voters:
- How do you feel about deporting U.S. citizens who are 2 and 7 years old? How about a 4-year-old U.S. citizen with stage 4 cancer? A 10-year-old U.S. citizen with brain cancer? With no legal process for any of them.
- How do you feel about food and medicine being cut off from millions of children worldwide? This includes $70 million in Minnesota-grown food.
- How do you feel about the secretary of defense risking the lives of U.S. soldiers during an active military operation by disclosing classified plans just as they’re about to happen, to his wife and brother on an unsecured chat app? What if he’s also accidentally disclosing military plans to a reporter in a separate chat?
Most of all: What is the long-term goal?
Betsy Spethmann, Dundas, Minn.
I was struck by the headline in the April 27 Star Tribune “In rural Minnesota, the pain is worth it.” There is no pain yet! Really, Strib! Wait until the real effects of President Donald Trump’s economic policies are felt. Recession, inflation, unemployment, small businesses closed down due to increased prices from tariffs. Let’s see if rural folks continue to feel that the pain is worth it. Oh, and let’s not forget Medicaid cuts and Social Security services cuts. I will be looking for that headline.
Wendy Gaskill, Minneapolis