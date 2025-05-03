Readers Write: Trump’s supporters, Meals on Wheels, the president’s meme-coin

It was interesting to read the recent front-page article about Trump lovers in rural Minnesota. To those people I can only say, “Sorry, but you have really backed the wrong horse.” The article included the following quote: “The truest believers still put their faith in Trump.” Simply put, anyone who puts their faith in Trump is in for disappointment. He will let you down. He always does. He’s been in office for a little over 100 days and so far he’s managed to devastate our national infrastructure; frighten our senior citizens by attacking Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid; remove people without due process; fire many thousands of loyal, efficient government employees; weaken our military and national security; alienate our longtime friends and allies; greatly diminish our international standing; damage our economy and our relationships with trade partners with his ridiculous tariffs; flout the rule of law repeatedly; enrich his billionaire cronies; and crassly wear a blue suit to the pope’s funeral. (He evidently owns only one suit.)