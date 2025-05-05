High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Ailish Fitzpatrick heats up for St. Louis Park girls lacrosse

The Florida Tech commit has a state-high 52 points in seven games for the Orioles.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 5:45PM
St. Louis Park lacrosse player Ailish Fitzpatrick. With six games left in the regular season, the midfielder has a state-high 40 goals along with 12 assists. (Provided/Megan Berry)

Ailish Fitzpatrick

St. Louis Park • lacrosse

The spring sports season’s first week of warm weather is here, but that sunshine brings only a taste of St. Louis Park senior Ailish Fitzpatrick’s lacrosse future. She’s committed to join Florida Tech’s lacrosse program this fall, an hour southeast of Orlando.

But first, she’s bringing plenty of heat for the Orioles (4-3), who are on the hunt for their first-ever trip to state.

With six games left in the regular season, the midfielder has a state-high 40 goals along with 12 assists. Last week, Fitzpatrick netted seven goals in a 14-7 win over Waconia and nine goals in a 16-7 win over Breck — giving her enough goals to surpass her team-high total of 38 goals last year.

“Ailish is the quarterback of our team and the most talented student athlete I have ever had the privilege of coaching,” said head coach Kate Pearson. “She worked really hard in the offseason to continue to improve her game and stick skills.”

Fitzpatrick is also a state-level alpine skier for St. Louis Park and picked up lacrosse five years ago, stating she loves the “pace of the game, and how quick and crucial every moment on the field feels.”

“Whether it’s in the locker room, during a tough game, or in a moment where the team needs a spark, she’s the one everyone turns to,” Pearson said.

Myles Woods

Chanhassen • track

The Storm senior is among the state’s best sprinters. Woods won the 100-meter dash and anchored Chanhassen‘s 4x100 relay team’s victory in the Hamline Elite Meet on April 25. He owns the state’s fastest time in the 100 at 10.61 seconds, breaking his own school record. The relay team also owns the state’s fastest time at 41.66 seconds.

“Myles is such a unique and special athlete and person,” Chanhassen coach Nick Redman said. “He has such natural talent and a coachable, mild demeanor. Add this to his drive and unbelievable resilience and that is a recipe for what has proven to be a historic season.”

Star Tribune Prep Athlete's of the Week: Clockwise: Sophie Cook, Hawley; Ailish Fitzpatrick, St. Louis Park; Bode Campbell Bloomington Jefferson; Ariel Xiong, Spring Lake Park; Ella Lysne, Minneapolis Roosevelt; Jack Leuer, Big Lake; Myles Woods, Chanhassen. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ella Lysne

Minneapolis Roosevelt • softball

A varsity catcher since seventh grade, the Roosevelt freshman went 10-for-11 at the plate in three games last week, scoring five runs and batting in another eight. In addition to her team-best .667 batting average, Lysne picked off three would-be baserunners.

And when Lysne sent a home run sailing over the fence, she made sure to congratulate each player on the bases in front of her, said Roosevelt coach Jacki Wincek.

“Her positive attitude and work ethic is a coaches dream,” Wincek said. “She is the most humble person I have ever coached.”

Bode Campbell

Bloomington Jefferson • tennis

Campbell, a senior committed to Xavier University, entered the week as the second-ranked boys tennis player in the state after finishing last spring as the Class 2A, Section 6 singles champion. The Jaguars beat Minneapolis Washburn and Orono last week, with Campbell playing on the team’s top singles line — as he’s done since eighth grade.

“Bode is an exceptional athlete,” coach Tom McNutt said. “As a team captain, he has provided outstanding leadership, both through his actions and his words.”

Sophie Cook

Hawley • golf

Before the senior and North Dakota commit won two meets last week, Cook was already ranked seventh in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association. At a Section 8 preview invitational, she shot 76 to beat the next closest golfer by nine strokes.

“She’s a natural leader who lifts up everyone around her with her kindness and compassion,” coach Ben Gunkelman said. “People genuinely enjoy being around her because she’s thoughtful, dependable and always willing to help.”

Ariel Xiong

Spring Lake Park • softball

The junior pitcher was key in the Panthers’ 2-0 victory over Rogers, the 2024 Class 4A state champion, allowing just two hits in seven innings while throwing four strikeouts.

That’s not rare for Xiong. In the same week, she threw 14 strikeouts against Moorhead and eight against Monticello, totaling 19 1/3 innings with zero runs and 26 total strikeouts.

“Ariel is a fantastic leader, a junior captain that leads by example,“ coach Chris Bangle said. “She also plays shortstop when not pitching and excels in the classroom.”

Jack Leuer

Big Lake • track

At the Hamline Elite Meet, Leuer showed off his 1600-meter speed, running a personal best and what’s now the fastest time in the event this season (4:12.71), according to MileSplit.

“Jack has been a standout member of our team since he started in middle school,” coach Todd Trutna said. “Jack runs with a rare blend of speed and intuition, rising to the occasion in big moments. His success is a result of the miles, sweat, and dedication he has put into the sport.”

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

