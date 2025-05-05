Ailish Fitzpatrick
St. Louis Park • lacrosse
The spring sports season’s first week of warm weather is here, but that sunshine brings only a taste of St. Louis Park senior Ailish Fitzpatrick’s lacrosse future. She’s committed to join Florida Tech’s lacrosse program this fall, an hour southeast of Orlando.
But first, she’s bringing plenty of heat for the Orioles (4-3), who are on the hunt for their first-ever trip to state.
With six games left in the regular season, the midfielder has a state-high 40 goals along with 12 assists. Last week, Fitzpatrick netted seven goals in a 14-7 win over Waconia and nine goals in a 16-7 win over Breck — giving her enough goals to surpass her team-high total of 38 goals last year.
“Ailish is the quarterback of our team and the most talented student athlete I have ever had the privilege of coaching,” said head coach Kate Pearson. “She worked really hard in the offseason to continue to improve her game and stick skills.”
Fitzpatrick is also a state-level alpine skier for St. Louis Park and picked up lacrosse five years ago, stating she loves the “pace of the game, and how quick and crucial every moment on the field feels.”
“Whether it’s in the locker room, during a tough game, or in a moment where the team needs a spark, she’s the one everyone turns to,” Pearson said.
