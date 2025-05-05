Want to be a lab rat? The U of M has a website where you can sign up.

For reasons I’m not sure I fully understand, I like being a test subject in clinical research studies.
I once signed up for a study at Mayo Clinic that examined the efficacy of a colon cancer screening test.
I let my DNA be tested in a large-scale community health research study run by HealthPartners.
I answer survey questions every week for a respiratory disease study conducted by the University of Minnesota called “Got Snot?”
And when I go to the Minnesota State Fair, I drop by the university’s Driven to Discover building, where researchers recruit volunteers among the teeming masses streaming by on their way to corn dogs and mini-donuts.
That’s where I got my grip strength measured and had a tiny camera stuck in my ear to test an ear wax cleaning device.
Even my dog is enrolled in a wide-ranging research initiative called the Dog Aging Project that involves answering an extensive online questionnaire about doggie diet, disposition and exercise, downloading health data and reporting results of canine mobility and cognitive tests.
Why do I do it? It’s true that sometimes when I’m giving researchers a cheek swab, it crosses my mind that maybe my DNA will be used in a secret government project to clone an army of super soldiers.