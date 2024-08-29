Whether it’s for the backpack or science, thousands volunteer for U of M research projects at fair

Because when you go to the Minnesota State Fair, you try random things — whether eating dill pickle tots or observing the new cat-and-dog exhibit or, in this case, volunteering to aid science. After 10 years, the organizers of the university’s Driven to Discover Building have discovered that they can count on that spirit from people like Bunce, who have participated in more than 100 published scientific papers and more than 30 student dissertations or projects.