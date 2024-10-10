University of Minnesota Medical School to study genetic solutions to back pain

Stone was conducting research at McGill University in Quebec a decade ago when she found a gene that was associated with back pain, which occurred when spinal discs fractured or slipped out of place. Elevated expression levels of that gene coincided with back pain, perhaps by sending signals to the body that increased swelling or made nerves more sensitive. Her team then found that a chemical process called DNA methylation could change the expression level of that gene, which in turn could make people more resilient to back pain and disc problems.