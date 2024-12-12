Readers Write: Cost of living, transit safety, Biden pardons, sustainable gift-giving

I will admit that in general, I feel a lot more comfortable riding the light rail now that they have increased the number of TRIP agents. However, I do not see TRIP agents on those last two trains after 11 p.m. On Nov. 7, after the volleyball semifinals for the MSHSL held at Xcel Energy Center, I experienced the most unsafe trip that I have ever been on. I, along with many presumably first-time users, got on the Green Line at Central Station at around 10:45 p.m. There were a large number of people who also got on that train that exhibited actions that made many people feel unsafe. Without going into the details, I guarantee you that none of those first-time users will ever use the light rail again. And I am sure that many users, like Washington, have sworn off the use of the light rail because of their experiences. I will continue to use the light rail and hope that they add more TRIP agents and/or Metro Transit Police on the lines and at the stations.