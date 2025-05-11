Readers Write: American life, health and human services, Pope Donald

If you looked up “average American” in the dictionary, you might find a picture of me. I’m a baby boomer. In fact, I was born before the term “baby boom” was first used. I taught high school for five years, went to law school and practiced corporate law for 40 years. No one has ever accused me of being a radical.
Now, I find that being an average American would get me in political trouble. I am no longer supposed to love my neighbor as myself. I should not think of America as a bright, shining city on the hill that welcomes the skills, talents and experiences of people who look different from me. I am supposed to believe that the only value is money, and having more of it than the next person is the only good.
Sorry, I’ve been an average American for too long to accept that ... well, since I’m a boomer, I’m going to call it “baloney.” Call it by whatever word or phrase means “complete, wrongheaded nonsense” to you. We’ve enjoyed living in a country founded on the principle that all people are created equal, and we all have certain rights that cannot be taken away at the whim of another old boomer and his ultrarich old boomers.
But I’m old. What can I do? As Alfred Tennyson had Ulysses say, “though we are not now that strength which in old days moved earth and heaven, that which we are ... strong in will to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.” In average American words: Do something. You’re an average American; you’ll think of something you, personally, can do. Do it now, and continue to do it until the fever of fascism has broken, and the country can begin to heal.
I was glad to see the article about the epidemic of “burnout” among Minnesota physicians (“Burnout is causing exodus of doctors,” May 7). The article did a good job of describing the seriousness of the problem and its toxic consequences, but said little about the cause of the problem. The article hinted at the cause with this statement in a sidebar: “The trend worsened during the pandemic, but emerged much earlier as doctors dealt with more paperwork and insurance battles.”