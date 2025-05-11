Readers Write: American life, health and human services, Pope Donald

But I’m old. What can I do? As Alfred Tennyson had Ulysses say, “though we are not now that strength which in old days moved earth and heaven, that which we are ... strong in will to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.” In average American words: Do something. You’re an average American; you’ll think of something you, personally, can do. Do it now, and continue to do it until the fever of fascism has broken, and the country can begin to heal.