Opinion: What you should know about a Minnesota bill that calls mRNA a ‘biological weapon’

This technology is one of the most promising medical platforms of our time. It’s being applied to the fight against pancreatic cancer, to tailor treatments for melanoma, and to build a future where rare diseases are no longer orphaned by pharmaceutical innovation. At the University of Minnesota and other leading centers across the country, researchers are using mRNA to personalize medicine and dramatically reduce time to treatment. The very idea that lawmakers would move to ban or stigmatize this technology reflects not only a failure of science literacy — but a failure of empathy.