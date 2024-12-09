Johnson: Listen to taxpayers: Reduce the 2025 property tax increase plans

A woman from the city’s North End said, “You’re pushing me out of my home with property taxes.” Two other residents from the city’s central and northern Wards 3 and 5 said their taxes have increased by 40% during the last three years — including a proposed 24% increase for 2025. One of them, a new homeowner said: “We’re here, we want to be here and we’re already wondering if we’ve made a mistake.”