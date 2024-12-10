To solve light rail crime, start with agents on every train

One of those, she said, is a state law that requires the agents travel in pairs, which would push my back-of-the-envelope calculation above to more than 40 hours per employee. But that’s still no excuse. The paired agents could be deployed to ride half or three-quarters of every run, keeping their hours manageable. No matter where a passenger gets on, the trains wouldn’t go far before the agents board to ask for their fare slips, finally meaning the end of fare evasion.