Officials on Monday released the identity of the passenger who was fatally shot last week on a Green Line light rail train in St. Paul.
Officials ID passenger shot to death while on Green Line train in St. Paul
Sharif Darryl Walker-El, Jr., 33, was shot as the train neared the Hamline Avenue Station, according to Metro Transit.
Walker-El, who court records indicate last lived in St. Paul, was taken by emergency responders to a hospital, where he died, Metro Transit said.
No arrests have been announced as of late Monday afternoon.
Data presented to the Met Council in Nov. 6 reported an 8.4% decline in total reported crime in the first three quarters of 2024 compared with the same period last year. The agency said the most serious crimes, including homicide, were down 14.5% in that same time span.
Friday’s shooting was the second in nine days on the Green Line in St. Paul. On the night of Nov. 21, a woman was shot in the leg while on the train and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Since 2017, five people have been killed and three wounded in shootings at light-rail stations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, including a double homicide at St. Paul’s Central Station in 2022 and a shooting in May that left one man dead at the Dale Street Station.
Staff writer Christopher Snowbeck contributed to this report.
