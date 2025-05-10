Readers Write: Trump’s military parade, 3.2 beer, the arts

Since 1993 the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (paid for by private donations) has sponsored the “In Memory” program for those who served in the war and died later due in some part to their service. My late partner is one of this year’s inductees. It always occurs on Father’s Day weekend and this year the “In Memory” inductee program has been scheduled for June 14 for over a year. It takes place on the Washington Mall and families and friends (as of now, over 3,000) of this year’s inductees are invited and attend the ceremony. The name of each of the 2024 inductees will be read aloud by one of those family members. This involves months and months of planning and work on the part of the staff of the VVMF. Hotels, shuttles, coordinating information and schedules with those visitors, preparation of materials, etc., are parts of that work.