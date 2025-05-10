Readers Write: Trump’s military parade, 3.2 beer, the arts

•••
Since 1993 the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (paid for by private donations) has sponsored the “In Memory” program for those who served in the war and died later due in some part to their service. My late partner is one of this year’s inductees. It always occurs on Father’s Day weekend and this year the “In Memory” inductee program has been scheduled for June 14 for over a year. It takes place on the Washington Mall and families and friends (as of now, over 3,000) of this year’s inductees are invited and attend the ceremony. The name of each of the 2024 inductees will be read aloud by one of those family members. This involves months and months of planning and work on the part of the staff of the VVMF. Hotels, shuttles, coordinating information and schedules with those visitors, preparation of materials, etc., are parts of that work.
With only a month’s notice, and clearly no contact with nor consideration for any of the veteran memorials on the Washington Mall, President Donald Trump has decided to have a costly military parade on the same date that will likely go by the Vietnam Memorial (“Military parade to be held in D.C. on Trump’s birthday,” May 3). This has forced the staff of the VVMF to scramble. An alternate location and total changes to shuttles, equipment and repeated updates to attendees are likely necessitated. Families have had flight and hotel reservations in place for months, so rescheduling this longstanding event is not feasible.
Interesting that this last-minute celebration for the birthday of the U.S. Army also coincides with Trump’s birthday. I wonder if he plans similar celebrations for the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps in November. Had heel bone spurs not prevented Trump from serving in the Vietnam War, or if any of his children had served in the military, perhaps he would have more consideration for the families of these men. I am a staunch supporter of veterans but given the massive cuts to programs supporting veterans’ needs, having a parade costing millions of dollars seems disingenuous at best and certainly inappropriate.
Janet Grieder, Maple Grove
The people who deserve a special parade are all the soldiers who have served our country with honor and loyalty. Certainly not the man occupying the White House, who is a draft-dodger with a bone spur and the one who considers people in the service as losers.