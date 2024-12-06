Hermantown, Minn., cracks down on trailer park owner over ‘deplorable’ conditions

On Wednesday, another disabled veteran, Ed Belliveau, had been without water for three days. He started calling for help immediately and was repeatedly told a plumber would come. On Thursday, the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans began working with him after learning of his plight. Members of the Red Cross delivered water this week as 10-degree weather set in and fierce winds whipped through the area. County and state officials also began working with those with frozen pipes. For now, only one resident has been displaced, but without improvements, more are likely.