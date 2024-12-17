Readers Write: Abundant Life shooting, LGBTQ inclusion, campaign promises, fraud scandals

School shootings have become so common that we all know how the aftermath will play out. Some will blame access to guns, and others will say it’s mental health. Here in Lakeville, one of the biggest cities in Minnesota that went for Trump, voters also rejected an operational levy that would have increased the number of behavioral support specialists in the district. I’m not saying these staff members would stop school shootings, but it would have shown that Republicans take student mental health seriously. As every shooting since Columbine has shown, there is a large portion of Americans that accept the slaughter of children as “a fact of life.” I want to believe that my fellow citizens care about the safety and well-being of our children in our schools, but as the recent election has shown, protecting your guns and keeping your property taxes low are far more important than protecting children.