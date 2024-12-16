Readers Write: Grocery prices, police funding, health care reform, Trump cabinet picks

Economists across the nation warned that the president-elect’s tariff policies would increase the costs of goods for U.S. consumers. And yet 77 million Americans voted for the man who has been bankrupt six times and has repeatedly been known to fabricate the truth to get what he wants. How many warnings will voters need before they vote for policies that actually would work to lower prices? Leading economists warned us what a second term of Donald Trump’s policies would mean and now Canada has warned us. I was one of the 75 million who voted for his opponent because she had actually had policies to deal with price gouging by corporations, and with high housing and energy prices — not just rhetoric to get elected. Now all of us will have to live with the consequences of the voters who actually believed what he said.