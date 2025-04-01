Readers Write: State budget, descent into autocracy

•••
Gov. Tim Walz shocked and surprised Minnesotans by proposing to delete the long-standing Political Contribution Refund program from the state budget (“Walz revises budget plan, adds spending cuts,” March 22). This program refunds small contributions by donors to political campaigns in an attempt to offset large contributions by the wealthy, in a small way. The expense is minimal — $4.3 million in the 2026-2027 biennium.
We have seen recently the actions by billionaires to control our government through huge contributions. And recently, in the lead up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Elon Musk offered $100 for each petition signature opposing “activist judges.” Governor, please withdraw this antidemocratic proposal.
George Beck, St. Louis Park
•••
In Rochelle Olson’s March 20 “Cheers and jeers” column she cheered state Sen. Rich Draheim for introducing a bill to prohibit state grants to nonprofits whose leader has a salary exceeding 125% of the governor’s. I’m not necessarily against such a formula, and I believe that the bill is well intentioned. However, its sentiment spotlights glaring double standards and misperceptions.
First, why single out leaders of nonprofits? Many for-profit businesses also receive state contracts. Are you going to hold their leaders to the same limits? Because nonprofits have noble missions (hence we give them a tax break), then their leaders must be noble, too, right? Let’s penalize them for being noble and make sure they don’t get paid very much, shall we? I’ve known a number of CEOs of nonprofits, and — without exception — they are fine, principled people who put mission above money. They are already compensated well below peers in the for-profit sector, and they pay income tax like everybody else. To be fair, the for-profit CEOs I’ve met have also been good, highly principled folks. This is Minnesota, after all.