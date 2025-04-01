Readers Write: State budget, descent into autocracy

First, why single out leaders of nonprofits? Many for-profit businesses also receive state contracts. Are you going to hold their leaders to the same limits? Because nonprofits have noble missions (hence we give them a tax break), then their leaders must be noble, too, right? Let’s penalize them for being noble and make sure they don’t get paid very much, shall we? I’ve known a number of CEOs of nonprofits, and — without exception — they are fine, principled people who put mission above money. They are already compensated well below peers in the for-profit sector, and they pay income tax like everybody else. To be fair, the for-profit CEOs I’ve met have also been good, highly principled folks. This is Minnesota, after all.