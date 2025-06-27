The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate this week

Sandwiches at Le Burger 4304
You might not go to a place called “Le Burger” and think about anything but, well, burgers. But Jonathan Gans, the former Bachelor Farmer chef behind the Linden Hills hotspot, always had bigger things in mind when he opened a Parisian-inspired diner in Minneapolis last fall.
There are gorgeously composed salads and herby roast chicken. But the newest addition to the menu made me forget all about the wagyu beef patties for which Le Burger is known. They’re Les Sandwiches.
With summer here, “we thought it would be a good time to try them out,” Gans said. “We wanted to keep them simple and classic, and have something a little lighter for warm weather that people could easily take to the lake or whatever.”
Only three of these beautiful baguette builds are on the menu. (It’s worth noting that the bread is actually a made-to-spec ficelle from Patisserie 46.) Jambon beurre, always my go-to when we’re talking French sandwiches, was a harmonious mingling of smoky ham, European butter and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt, three simple ingredients that, together, make sandwich magic.
I also loved the fromage et tomate, a vegetarian offering with hunks of burrata, deeply roasted Roma tomatoes and a spread of basil pistou. Both are $15.50. I didn’t get to try (but will absolutely be going back for) the Pan Bagnat, which is like a tuna Niçoise salad on bread.
When it comes to sandwiches, the French — and Gans — know what they are doing. (Sharyn Jackson)
4304 Upton Av. S., Mpls., leburger4304.com
Chicken bacon ranch sandwich at Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse
This was a big week for chicken sandwiches here on the Taste Team, so, why not add one more to the lineup?