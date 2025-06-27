5 Best Things

The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate this week

Discovering new places to grab this favorite bite in breakfast, lunch and dessert form.

By Sharyn Jackson,

Nancy Ngo and

Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 11:30AM
Sandwiches at Le Burger in Minneapolis. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sandwiches at Le Burger 4304

You might not go to a place called “Le Burger” and think about anything but, well, burgers. But Jonathan Gans, the former Bachelor Farmer chef behind the Linden Hills hotspot, always had bigger things in mind when he opened a Parisian-inspired diner in Minneapolis last fall.

There are gorgeously composed salads and herby roast chicken. But the newest addition to the menu made me forget all about the wagyu beef patties for which Le Burger is known. They’re Les Sandwiches.

With summer here, “we thought it would be a good time to try them out,” Gans said. “We wanted to keep them simple and classic, and have something a little lighter for warm weather that people could easily take to the lake or whatever.”

Only three of these beautiful baguette builds are on the menu. (It’s worth noting that the bread is actually a made-to-spec ficelle from Patisserie 46.) Jambon beurre, always my go-to when we’re talking French sandwiches, was a harmonious mingling of smoky ham, European butter and a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt, three simple ingredients that, together, make sandwich magic.

I also loved the fromage et tomate, a vegetarian offering with hunks of burrata, deeply roasted Roma tomatoes and a spread of basil pistou. Both are $15.50. I didn’t get to try (but will absolutely be going back for) the Pan Bagnat, which is like a tuna Niçoise salad on bread.

When it comes to sandwiches, the French — and Gans — know what they are doing. (Sharyn Jackson)

4304 Upton Av. S., Mpls., leburger4304.com

Chicken bacon ranch sandwich at Old Southern BBQ in Excelsior. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Chicken bacon ranch sandwich at Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse

This was a big week for chicken sandwiches here on the Taste Team, so, why not add one more to the lineup?

Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse just opened its fifth metro location this week, in downtown Excelsior. Moments after the doors were unlocked, I was there looking for lunch.

The chicken bacon ranch ($13.99) could have gone in a number of directions, and I imagined something akin to a fast-food wrap. Instead, smoky chopped chicken, a drizzle of ranch and a knockout sweetly glazed bacon — thin and crispy — took it into something like chicken salad territory. Served on the ultimate squishy brioche bun, it’s a beautifully composed picnic sandwich if there ever was one.

For my (included) side, the cashier recommended the mac-and-cheese. After having a few bland and watery mac-and-cheese misses lately, this one made up for the others’ sins with a luscious scratch-made Cheddar sauce and garlicky bread crumbs.

Old Southern, which comes from the Famous Dave’s lineage (it’s led by Dave Anderson’s son, James Anderson), joins a bustling culinary stretch of Water Street in downtown Excelsior, with new restaurants Shiki and Parlour now here, and Vagabondo and Mirabelle coming soon. (S.J.)

291 Water St., Excelsior, oldsouthernbbq.com

Hot Hands Ice Cream Sandwich, Pretzel ice cream with salted caramel praline on a brownie.
Hot Hands Ice Cream Sandwich, Pretzel ice cream with salted caramel praline on a brownie from Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit in St. Paul. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ice Cream sandwich at Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit

A hallmark of summer break is the sticky-fingered triumph from taking the final bite of an ice cream treat. As a parent, that also means sometimes ceding said bite to the kid who’s actually on vacation while you are merely on a lunch break.

Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit on St. Paul’s Snelling Avenue just got a light makeover with a bright pink exterior that promises all the fun to be found within. Inside, those savory pot pies, biscuit sandwiches and more are still available, but the menu has expanded to include a lot of house-made ice cream. One of its best uses is a next-level ice cream sandwich ($8.99) that just joined the freezer case last week. Fudgy brownies wrap around pretzel ice cream with a pecan praline crumble, and the whole thing is a victory lap around the best dessert flavors from sweet cream with a salty edge to the decadent heart of deep chocolate. Put this one on the summer bucket list, and maybe don’t make my mistake in sharing it with the kiddos. (Joy Summers)

272 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, hothandspie.com

Roasted chicken sandwich at Papa Chuy's Bakery in Minneapolis. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Roasted chicken sandwich at Papa Chuy’s Bakery

The Mexican bakery that debuted earlier this year in the former Vegan East in the Whittier neighborhood continues to expand its offerings. In addition to Jesus Alcocer’s inaugural lineup of swirly, puffy conchas, yoyos (wafers), bigotes (croissants), brocas (baguettes) tres leches and other baked goods, a small selection of sandwiches are now available.

It’s a logical next step and a great way to spotlight breads coming out of the kitchen at this panadería. An egg, bacon and cheese sandwich highlights Alcocer’s croissants. Meanwhile, Papa Chuy’s uses soft, airy, thick bread for deli-style sandwiches. And the best of this bunch is the roast chicken sandwich ($10.50). Slices of herb-forward, Cajun-spiced, tender chicken are accompanied with classic toppings along with avocado, pasilla peppers and roasted garlic aioli for added freshness and punch.

And hot tip: In addition to street parking along Lyndale Avenue, Papa Chuy’s offers a handful of parking spots on the side of the restaurant (accessible through the alleyway) on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Nancy Ngo)

2409 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., papachuysbakery.com

Bulgogi slider at Momo Korean Egg Drop in Golden Valley. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bulgogi slider at Momo Korean Egg Drop

After opening in Dinkytown last fall, a second Momo Korean Egg Drop franchise has come to Minnesota. The latest, in Golden Valley, joins about a dozen locations nationwide, mostly in California and Indiana, and a worldwide chain that began in the Philippines, started by five friends who love K-drama and wanted to model a business off the Korean “egg drop” sandwich.

Despite the focus on soft-scrambled eggs, you’d be hard-pressed to call Momo’s main offering a breakfast sandwich. These handhelds are meant to be eaten at all hours of the day. It’s apparent in the toppings, which veer from your usual bodega breakfast of sausage or bacon, to mix it up with Spam and nori, Itaewon chicken pesto or beef bulgogi.

The bulgogi was a sweet and meaty match for the toasted milk bread holding it together, along with a thick slice of cheddar and a drizzle of “Momo sauce,” or spiced mayo. It was all very rich, so I appreciated the option to order a small one in “slider” form for only $8.

Momo Korean Egg Drop shares a silk flower-filled storefront with two other international franchises: Bober Tea and Mochi Dough. Brown sugar tea and a strawberry mochi doughnut were perfect pairings for my sandwich. (S.J.)

7724 Olson Hwy., Golden Valley, momoeggdropusa.com

about the writers

about the writers

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from 5 Best Things

See More

5 Best Things

The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate this week

card image

Discovering new places to grab this favorite bite in breakfast, lunch and dessert form.

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

card image

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

Atuvava Bakery strawberry cream cheese danish