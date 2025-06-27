The 5 best sandwiches our food writers ate this week

Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit on St. Paul’s Snelling Avenue just got a light makeover with a bright pink exterior that promises all the fun to be found within. Inside, those savory pot pies, biscuit sandwiches and more are still available, but the menu has expanded to include a lot of house-made ice cream. One of its best uses is a next-level ice cream sandwich ($8.99) that just joined the freezer case last week. Fudgy brownies wrap around pretzel ice cream with a pecan praline crumble, and the whole thing is a victory lap around the best dessert flavors from sweet cream with a salty edge to the decadent heart of deep chocolate. Put this one on the summer bucket list, and maybe don’t make my mistake in sharing it with the kiddos. (Joy Summers)