David Fhima will open a Sicilian eatery in downtown Excelsior next month

As the story goes, a moment in that space might be the inspiration behind a famous song. When the Rolling Stones played a gig at Danceland Ballroom in Excelsior in 1964 and Jagger dipped into Bacon’s while in town, he encountered Stones fan Jimmy Hutmaker, or “Mister Jimmy,” who griped to the rock star that the store was out of cherry cola. He settled for a regular Coke before declaring to Jagger, “You can’t always get what you want.” In 1969, the Stones’ released the “Let It Bleed” album with the song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”