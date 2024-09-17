Hospitality titans teaming up to open a tiny new bar in Minneapolis

There will be classics, but with interesting or premium ingredients. One top-shelf drink Jones has been playing with includes a vintage (all from the same harvest) Armagnac, Cocchi and a new rye from Suntori for a Vieux Carré. There will also be an excellent, affordable and perfectly made daiquiris. The cocktail menu will be organized by spirit for ease of ordering. Drinkers can go deep into learning about the ingredients, or just enjoy a favorite done well.