4 restaurant locations unexpectedly close over the weekend

Barrio, one of the last original tenants from the Lowertown revitalization 15 years ago, has left St. Paul. The tequila-focused restaurant and bar gave no advance notice on social media. According to a sign taped to the front door of the restaurant, Sept. 6 was its final night of business. The restaurant first opened across from Mears Park in 2009. It’s the latest closure in a string of now-vacant restaurant properties on this block, with only Bulldog Lowertown still operating.