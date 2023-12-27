Staring into the cooler case at the liquor store minutes before you're due somewhere is not where one wants to be during the mad rush of the holiday season.

Unless you're someone who drinks bubbly on a regular basis or loves reading up on recommendations in wine magazines, it can be intimidating to choose between a gamble of an unknown or a $65 bottle of Veuve Clicquot — which everyone seems to love, but many of us can't afford.

To solve this holiday conundrum, we asked four experts in the hospitality field — women we expect to hear a lot more about in 2024 — what they think you should pop in the final moments of 2023.

Jeanie Janas-Ritter will open Bûcheron with her husband, chef Adam Ritter, in January.

Jeanie Janas-Ritter

Domaine Overnoy-Crinquand Crémant du Jura Blanc (NV)

Jeanie Janas-Ritter is co-owner of the soon-to-open Bûcheron, along with her spouse, Adam Ritter. Her radiance and magnetic personality will be instantly recognizable to anyone who dined at Wayzata's Bellecour. She's worked in restaurants all over the world, including one with two Michelin stars in Sonoma, Calif., and knows exactly what she would pop first at a year-end gathering.

"I adore wines from the Jura [region of eastern France] for their distinctive character and propensity to complement food," she said. "This Crémant has firm acidity, a plush, full mouthfeel, great minerality, and a gentle honeyed character. I would drink this throughout an entire meal and into dessert. And then open another bottle."

It will be available on Bûcheron's beverage menu when the restaurant opens Jan. 9.

$38; available at South Lyndale Liquors & Market, 5516 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; Thomas Liquors, 1941 Grand Av., St. Paul; North Loop Wine & Spirits, 218 Washington Av. N., Mpls.; 1010 Washington Wine & Spirits, 1010 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

Sarina Garibović is half of the powerhouse duo of beverage experts behind Ženska Glava.

Sarina Garibović

Franck Bonville Pur Avize Blanc des Blancs

Garibović is half of the powerhouse duo of beverage experts behind Ženska Glava, a Minneapolis-based consulting firm that advises local restaurants on their beverage menus. They worked with Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand in St. Paul to create its cocktail and wine list, with a result that's easy to navigate by taste and promotes cool bottles and small makers.

"I would take advantage of the celebratory spirit and bring a more indulgent sparkling wine to a year-end gathering," Garibović said. "I love wines from the Côte des Blancs in Champagne, especially from the villages of Avize and Cramant, which produce wines that tend to show more soft and floral character. I'm a big fan of Franck Bonville Pur Avize Blanc des Blancs, which comes from Avize, one of only six Grand Cru villages in this region focused in Chardonnay. It is released after five years of aging, ensuring all the toasty marzipan notes we love so much in great Champagne. This wine is a bit of a splurge, but definitely worth it."

$70 and up; ask for it at Solo Vino, 517 Selby Av., St. Paul; Thomas Liquors; South Lyndale Liquors & Market; Underground Leaf & Vine, 706 N. 1st St., Mpls.; North Loop Wine & Spirits, 218 Washington Av. N., Mpls.

Heather Ann Mady will be the general manager of Diane’s Place from chef Diane Moua.

Heather Ann Mady

Hou Hou Shu Sparkling Sake

Mady's reputation is built on the welcoming hospitality she's shown at several local restaurants. Now she's about to be general manager of Diane's Place, Diane Moua's new restaurant inside the Food Building that will serve all-day fare and a full bar, with a beverage menu being written by Robb Jones and Tyler Kleinow of Meteor bar. Moua and Mady have known each other for years, first working together at Minneapolis' famed La Belle Vie.

"I would suggest Hou Hou Shu Sparkling Sake. When we were in our early 20s, Diane, Alex Motz and I would always drink this at Masu," recalled Mady. "We thought we were super fancy. It actually has a really delicate flavor that pairs well with sweet and savory."

$16; available at Chicago Lake Liquors, 825 E. Lake St., Mpls.; and Total Wine & More, many Twin Cities locations.

Wine expert Erin Ungerman is the brain trust behind some of the best, and most approachable, wine lists in Twin Cities restaurants.

Erin Ungerman

Bisson Glera Frizzante

A secret weapon in the restaurant wine world, Ungerman has consulted on many popular lists around town and is a master at pairing fantastic bottles from interesting makers at affordable prices.

"I was recently introduced to this game-changing Italian bubbly delight," said Ungerman. "I typically avoid prosecco because it tends to lean a little too sweet for me, yet this wine is bottled with just 2 grams per liter of residual sugar, resulting in a bone dry, vibrant, crisp, refreshing party in your mouth. Notes of crisp green apple, tart nectarines, with a beautiful racy mineral finish. From the prestigious Valdobbiadene district of the Veneto, aka the best vineyards for prosecco in the region. This wine is all hand harvested from steep hillside vineyards and is a very small production. It's truly an Italian farmer fizz. A great option for the holidays without breaking the bank, but not compromising on quality."

$24; available at 1010 Washington Wines & Spirits; South Lyndale Liquors & Market; France 44 Wines & Spirits, 4351 France Av. S., Mpls.; Hum's Liquor, 2126 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; The Vine Shop, 762 Mainstreet, Hopkins; Lake Wine & Spirits, 404 W. Lake St., Mpls.; and Perrier Wines & Liquors, with locations in St. Paul, Burnsville and Bloomington.

Erin Flavin’s Marigold Bottle Shop has become an incredible resource for those looking for the best in nonalcoholic, adult beverages.

Erin Flavin

Prima Pavé Grand Cuvée and No & Low Sparkling Chardonnay

Marigold was the first nonalcoholic bottle shop in Minneapolis, and its success soon sprouted a second location in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park neighborhood. The two shops are a Twin Cities must-visit for those who don't drink and those who love to be an inclusive host, no matter the occasion. The shops stock a wide selection of N/A beverages, including straight-up alcohol replacements for those who want wine, but don't want wine at the same time.

Flavin notes that the N/A wine world has come far, and bottles like the Prima Pavé, Grand Cuvé and No & Low's sparkling chardonnay all have that bitter heft backbone and a lightness that tastes like drinking sparkling wine — without the downside of alcohol. Flavin adds, "For those who are not trying to have anything that tastes like alcohol, or have never had alcohol touch it, Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Blå ($30) is delicious with the same style of bubbles as Champagne."

$24 each; Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., and 2236 Carter Av., St. Paul.