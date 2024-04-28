It's the type of drama usually reserved for the stage.

Broadway actor Jay Goede abruptly quit the Children's Theatre Company's revival of "A Year With Frog and Toad," a decision he announced Thursday, two days before opening night.

Goede, who originated the role of Frog in 2002 at the theater before playing it on Broadway the following year, posted Thursday on Facebook that he had left the revival. He called the latest staging a "nightmare" and "a literal disaster."

In the post, he said: "Don't try to revisit things you did in the past that you're really proud of and that [were] magical, let them be memories. Because this was a nightmare of an experience from the first day of rehearsal. The cast was delightful: four of the most talented actors I've ever had a chance to work with. The artistic staff and crew: all brilliant professionals! The director?................

"If you have tickets for the show and you're going to see me please try to call and get your money back. That's all the advice I can offer you. Take care, for all you who loved and supported me. And may we never run into each other again for those who didn't. May you always 'look funny in a bathing suit!' "

The production is director Peter Brosius' swan song after 27 years at the helm of the Minneapolis company.









Brosius did not return calls seeking comment but on Sunday, the theater had a short official response. "CTC holds all personnel matters as confidential," spokesperson Jonathan White told the Star Tribune.

He would not comment on further questions, including the circumstances of Goede's leaving.

The theater had two understudies listed in the program for the role of Frog, the calm head opposite his worrywart friend Toad in this musical by Rob and Willie Reale based on the children's books of Arnold Lobel.

At Saturday's opening night performance, John-Michael Zuerlein stepped in as Goede's replacement opposite Reed Sigmund's Toad. The theater sent out a notice Sunday that Zuerlein would play Frog for the remainder of the run.

A Minnesota native, Goede attended Mound Westonka High School, the University of Minnesota and the Yale School of Drama. He acted on Broadway in two parts of Tony Kushner's "Angels in America."

Goede's tune about "Frog and Toad" was different in a March interview with Broadway World, when he said that he was looking forward to working "again at the glorious Children's Theatre Company, this time under the direction of the amazing Peter Brosius."