Now Open EaTo (305 S. Washington Av., Mpls., helloeatompls.com) Downtown Minneapolis' Eastside restaurant is getting an Italian makeover when the new EaTo launches Friday, Aug. 6. On the food side, the James Beard-nominated chef Jamie Malone, formerly of Grand Cafe, is continuing her consulting role at this address. (She came aboard Eastside in 2018.) Malone is collaborating with chef Matt Henrickson on a menu of pizzas, fried meats, sandwiches, salads, housemade sausages and gelato. For drinks, cocktail dynamo Marco Zappia is crafting a menu of espresso drinks, aperitifs, digestifs, nonalcoholic cocktails and his spins on classics, such as a mandarin negroni. Read our coverage here.

(754 Randolph Av., St. Pau, asidepublichouse.com/) A former fire station is now a spot for wings, sandwiches, coffee and pastries and more. Soul Bowl (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield, soulbowlmn.com) Soul Bowl is expanding. The new location (7122 Chicago Av. S., Richfield) continues to focus on contemporary soul food (with vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options), although part of the menu (dishes like curried goat and oxtail stew) will take cues from neighboring Galaxy Foods, a Caribbean-West Indian grocery. Takeout and delivery, but no on-site dining. Opened Aug. 2. The first location is in Graze Food Hall (520 N. 4th St., Mpls.).

(1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., maicnet.org/gatherings-cafe/) The cafe inside the Minneapolis American Indian Center has reopened after a long pandemic hiatus, with executive chef Brian Yazzie leading the Indigenous food program. Pau Hana (14435 State Hwy. 13, Savage, pauhanamn.com/) The team behind Lake & Irving in Minneapolis expands southward and plays up chef/owner Chris Ikeda's experience cooking in Hawaii to offer "HRC": Hawaiian Regional Cuisine, which has roots in Japan, Korea, China, the Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and the Pacific islands. Pau means "after," and Hana means "work," so think of it as a place for an after-work beer that just happens to fly in fresh seafood and fire up some pizzas in a woodfire oven. Opened Aug. 3.

(Walker Art Center) The Walker Art Center's restaurant has a new name and new culinary team: Chefs and restaurateurs Daniel del Prado and Shawn McKenzie are partnering with the museum and opening Cardamom. The restaurant borrows overtones from the cuisines of the regions on the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and features a menu that focuses on herbs, spices and rotisserie meats and vegetables. Opened July 22. Myriel (470 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, myrielmn.com/) Karyn Tomlinson, the fast-rising culinary star who lit up the kitchen at Corner Table with her refined and audacious cooking from 2017 until it closed in the summer of 2019 — and was the first female chef to win Cochon555, the national pork-centric cooking competition — has taken over the former Bar Brigade. Opened July 7. Read our coverage here.

(7325 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, 651-739-9211, riowoodbury.com/) An all-you-can-eat Brazilian-style steakhouse comes to Woodbury. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls (Mall of America, masonslobster.com/) The fast-casual chain opened this summer on the mall's third level, and features more than lobster rolls. Lobster grilled cheese, lobster mac and cheese and homemade soups and salads will join the menu of six lobster rolls, from the classic, served chilled with mayo and lemon butter, to the lobster BLT roll. The first Mason's opened in 2014, and now has 11 locations on the East Coast.

Announced / Coming Soon Red Cow (1406 2nd St. SW, Rochester) The fifth restaurant in the Red Cow burger empire is branching out to Rochester, opening in a new mixed-use development across from St. Mary's Hospital. The 6,000-square-foot space will seat 130, plus a 50-seat patio. Opening Feb. 2022.

(Minneapolis City Center, badaxethrowing.com/) A second Minneapolis branch of Bad Axe Throwing will open this fall. The space will feature two dozen targets and a full bar, and it's occupying square footage that most recently was leased by Target. Tom's Watch Bar (609 Hennepin Av., Mpls., tomswatchbar.com/) Tom's Watch Bar will bring life back to the large 6th-and-Hennepin space that was last occupied by Prime 6. Given the site's proximity to Target Center and Target Field, it's no surprise that the space is becoming a sports bar. Denver-based Tom's Watch Bar promises "all the sports, all the time" from 100-plus television screens. The menu covers the sports-bar gamut: burgers, wings, tacos, fried chicken, mac and cheese and loaded Tater Tots, plus a full bar. The opening date is a vague "2022."

(2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., thebutteredtin.com) By late July, the bakery/cafe will follow the breakfast/lunch format of its popular eight-year-old predecessor in St. Paul's Lowertown (237 E. 7th St., St. Paul). Noa (77 S. 7th St., Mpls. ) A premium downtown Minneapolis restaurant address, dark for 14 months, is coming back to life. Noa is moving into the street-level IDS Center space that was most recently home to Mission American Kitchen. The restaurant is the work of Infuse Hospitality, which made its first incursion into the Twin Cities dining market in 2018 when it opened Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea in the North Loop. The menu will focus on seasonal California cooking, including tacos made with heirloom tortillas, salads, sandwiches and a wide variety of protein options. Read our coverage here.

(thenicolletdiner.com) The only 24-hour dining venue in Minneapolis is moving two blocks north to the longtime home of Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar. The diner will continue to operate on a 24-hour basis. At 77 seats, some lining a U-shaped counter, it will be slightly smaller than the current operation. It will occupy the northern portion of the Ichiban building's first floor. The remaining street-level space will be occupied by Roxy's Cabaret, a 100-seat entertainment venue. A summertime opening is planned. Toma Mojo Grill (12977 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka, tomamojogrill.com/) The fast-casual restaurant from Paul Backer and Michael Knox will celebrate Spanish and Portuguese culinary traditions, funneling roast chicken and roast pork (and vegan sausages) into sandwiches, plates and familystyle platters and pairing them with sauces and side dishes

(3801 Minnesota Dr., Bloomington, smack-shack.com/) Smack Shack owners Josh Thoma and Kevin Fitzgerald are converting the former Fuddruckers to another iteration of their lobster-centic restaurant and bar. The new location will have a capacity of 344 diners in its dining room, bar and patio. Four Seasons hotel restaurants (Downtown Mpls.) When Minnesota's first Four Seasons Hotel opens Spring 2022 in downtown Minneapolis, its two street-level restaurants will be created by chef Gavin Kaysen and his Soigné Hospitality Group. The 222-room hotel is a featured element of the 37-story RBC Gateway tower at the confluence of Nicollet, Hennepin and Washington avenues, where a parking lot stood for more than 30 years. There aren't a lot of specifics about the restaurants. No names, for example, and no staffing announcements.

(River Falls, Wisconsin) Citing Minnesota's "restrictive liquor laws," Tattersall Distilling announced that it will open a destination distillery and a second production facility this fall, in River Falls, Wis. Butcher & the Boar (TBA) Butcher & the Boar closed last fall after eight years anchoring the corner of 12th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Now, the Minneapolis-based restaurant group Jester Concepts is resurrecting it. Under the tutelage of owner Brent Frederick, chef Mike DeCamp and bar director Jeff Rogers, Butcher & the Boar will return as the meat-and-whiskey haven it once was, albeit in a different Minneapolis location. Frederick is searching for a new location,and aiming for an opening by the end of the year or early 2022. Read our coverage here.

(17633 Minnetonka Blvd., Wayzata, eltraviesotaqueria.com/) Hector Ruiz's counter-service taqueria is expanding to the west, with a spring 2021 opening. Medium Rare (TBA, mediumrarerestaurant.com/) Steak frites are the star at this Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that is expanding to Minneapolis (and 26 cities nationwide). Medium Rare is currently seeking a location for its French-inspired prix fixe dinners and brunches.

(TBA, mediumrarerestaurant.com/) Steak frites are the star at this Washington, D.C.-based restaurant that is expanding to Minneapolis (and 26 cities nationwide). Medium Rare is currently seeking a location for its French-inspired prix fixe dinners and brunches. Rand Tower Club (527 S. Marquette Av., Mpls., 612-688-4500, randtowerhotel.com/) Chef Andy Vyskocil, a 12-year veteran of Graves Hospitality who most recently launched the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Hotel, is overseeing the new Rand Tower Hotel's food-and-drink properties. The hotel's fifth-floor restaurant is scheduled to debut in April 2021. The 120-seat Rand Tower Club will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in its fifth-floor dining room. An adjacent patio, accessed through large glass doors, will be protected by a dramatic, glass-covered retractable roof. Read our coverage here.

(200 NE. Lowry Av., Mpls., instagram.com/coquette_colibri/) Northeast Minneapolis is slated to get a new coffee shop and wine bar in two parts, when Coquette & Colibri gradually opens in the months ahead. First, Colibri Cafe will offer coffee, soups, sandwiches and baked goods sometime this coming winter. Next spring brings Coquette Wine Bar, with small plates, charcuterie, vegan items and, of course, wine. Dayton's Food Hall & Market (700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. ) The massive former Dayton's department store in downtown Minneapolis is undergoing a $214 million renaissance. Most of the 12-story building will be transformed into offices, but retail is planned for the street and skyway levels, and the lower level (translation: basement) will feature a 45,000-square-foot food hall, connected to the two floors above with an atrium cut into the building's infrastructure. The ornate first-floor space that was the longtime home of J.B. Hudson jewelers is also being eyed for a restaurant, but no tenant has been announced. Originally slated for spring 2020, the project is still in the works. Read our coverage here.

(The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove) The city of Maple Grove has approved plans to bring Minnesota's fourth Shake Shack to a revamp of this shopping center. The outpost could open by the end of 2021. Earl Giles Distillery (1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., earlgiles.com) The Minneapolis cocktail mixer and ginger beer company will open a distillery and production center later this year. The space will also be home to a 165-seat cocktail lounge with a 50-foot bar, a mezzanine for private events, and a kitchen with a 10-foot wood-fire oven for pizzas and other roasted bites. An indoor herb garden will provide garnishes for cocktails as well as botanicals for spirits like gin. And a gift shop will sell barware and Earl Giles products. Read our coverage here.

June 2021 Openings

White Squirrel Bar (974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, whitesquirrelbar.com/) This new live music bar serves cocktails and beer and features a rotating food truck roster. Opened June 1.

(974 W. 7th St., St. Paul, whitesquirrelbar.com/) This new live music bar serves cocktails and beer and features a rotating food truck roster. Opened June 1. Saba Dhaba Do (1025 Currie Av., Mpls. , sabadhaba.com/) South Asian street food from a Pakistani-run kitchen includes spicy biryani, a chapli kebab burger and salads.

(1025 Currie Av., Mpls. , sabadhaba.com/) South Asian street food from a Pakistani-run kitchen includes spicy biryani, a chapli kebab burger and salads. The Dripping Root (4002 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., thedrippingroot.com/) Catiesha Pierson's long-awaited juice bar, delayed by the pandemic and unrest in the neighborhood, has opened in south Minneapolis. In addition to fruit and vegetable juices, look for "very Instagrammable" smoothie bowls, chia seed pudding and kombucha on tap.

(4002 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., thedrippingroot.com/) Catiesha Pierson's long-awaited juice bar, delayed by the pandemic and unrest in the neighborhood, has opened in south Minneapolis. In addition to fruit and vegetable juices, look for "very Instagrammable" smoothie bowls, chia seed pudding and kombucha on tap. Surly Beer Hall and Beer Garden (520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com/destination-brewery/) Shuttered to the public since Nov. 2, Surly's sprawling destination brewery is reopening in stages. First up are beer service and the Surly food truck, while the full kitchen and pizza restaurant will follow in the coming months.

(520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com/destination-brewery/) Shuttered to the public since Nov. 2, Surly's sprawling destination brewery is reopening in stages. First up are beer service and the Surly food truck, while the full kitchen and pizza restaurant will follow in the coming months. Purple Ice Cream (Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St. St. Paul, purpleicecream.co/) "Ice cream for all ages" includes boozy adult floats and elaborate sundaes.

(Keg and Case Market, 928 W. 7th St. St. Paul, purpleicecream.co/) "Ice cream for all ages" includes boozy adult floats and elaborate sundaes. Stella Belle (325 W. 7th St., St. Paul, stellabelle-stpaul.com) A sister restaurant — and next-door neighbor — to Cafe Astoria. Stella Belle features housemade pastries, protein smoothies and a full menu of Mediterraneaninspired breakfast and lunch items, and chef/owner John Occhiato said dietary restrictions and healthy options will be a key focus. Opened June 3.

(325 W. 7th St., St. Paul, stellabelle-stpaul.com) A sister restaurant — and next-door neighbor — to Cafe Astoria. Stella Belle features housemade pastries, protein smoothies and a full menu of Mediterraneaninspired breakfast and lunch items, and chef/owner John Occhiato said dietary restrictions and healthy options will be a key focus. Opened June 3. Papa's Rooftop (101 S. Water St., Stillwater, waterstreetinn.com) Get a bird's-eye view of the St. Croix River and downtown Stillwater at Papa's Rooftop atop the Historic Water Street Inn.

(101 S. Water St., Stillwater, waterstreetinn.com) Get a bird's-eye view of the St. Croix River and downtown Stillwater at Papa's Rooftop atop the Historic Water Street Inn. Falafel King (5500 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, falafelking.com/) Falafel King has expanded its kingdom to Brooklyn Center. The longtime fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has converted a former Tim Hortons into its third location -- the first with a drive-through. The family-owned restaurant will continue to serve gyros, kebabs, shawarma and hummus plates, and the Brooklyn Center location will offer a large selection of Mediterranean pastries and traditional foods, too.

(5500 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center, falafelking.com/) Falafel King has expanded its kingdom to Brooklyn Center. The longtime fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant has converted a former Tim Hortons into its third location -- the first with a drive-through. The family-owned restaurant will continue to serve gyros, kebabs, shawarma and hummus plates, and the Brooklyn Center location will offer a large selection of Mediterranean pastries and traditional foods, too. Sweet Science Ice Cream (3919 Market St., Edina, 612-217-0070, sweetscienceicecream.com/) The scoop shop has relocated from a counter at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul to Edina's 50th-and-France neighborhood, in the Nolan Mains mixed-use development. The shop accommodates up to 22 flavors of owner Ashlee Olds' all-natural ice creams. Opened June 4.

(3919 Market St., Edina, 612-217-0070, sweetscienceicecream.com/) The scoop shop has relocated from a counter at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul to Edina's 50th-and-France neighborhood, in the Nolan Mains mixed-use development. The shop accommodates up to 22 flavors of owner Ashlee Olds' all-natural ice creams. Opened June 4. Duke's on 7 (15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, dukeson7.com/) Craft & Crew, the company behind five popular Twin Cities restaurants, has converted the former Christos into Duke's on 7. The restaurant and bar will follow the model of other Craft & Crew properties and serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The company specializes in populist gastropub fare: burgers, rice bowls, Buffalo-style cauliflower, broasted chicken, brisket-stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds, biscuit-based brunch dishes and more, at approachable prices. Opened June 24. Read our coverage here.

(10340 Baltimore St. NE., #140, Blaine, treatsmn.com) Have your cereal in a bowl or ground into a milkshake at the second location of this innovative ice cream shop that also serves boba tea and waffles. A sibling duo opened the original location in 2019 at 770 Grand Avenue in St. Paul, where they made use of a special machine that grinds cereal pieces into a powder and infuses them right into the ice cream swirls. Opened June 19. Revival (8008 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, revivalrestaurants.com/) The first suburban branch of Revival has moved into the Texa-Tonka shopping center, offering the same Southern-style menu (along with fried chicken there's fried green tomatoes, brown sugar-cured ribs, shrimp and grits, collard greens, mac-and-cheese, hush puppies, diner-style burgers and chicken and waffles) and a full bar. Opened June 16 Read our coverage here.

(3006 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , sidechickmpls.com/) Local food celeb Justin Sutherland ("Top Chef," "Fast Foodies") makes the leap from St. Paul and his flagship Handsome Hog, to Minneapolis with Side Chick, a fast-casual fried chicken and cocktails spot. August Schell Bier Halle (1860 Schell's Rd, New Ulm, schellsbrewery.com) August Schell Brewing Co. in New Ulm, Minn., just opened its new visitor center and taproom, and there are 20 lines of Grain Belt and Schell's fan-favorite beers ready for you to sample. While you're there, take advantage of the brewery tours, available several times a day Monday through Saturday. Founded in 1860, the August Schell Brewing Co . is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States. Opened June 11.

May 2021 Openings

Lake & Bryant Cafe (821 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-659-4450, lakeandbryantcafe.com/) Sanjeev Azad's new cafe, which opened in May, features globally inspired dishes done his way: "extremely spicy" breakfast noodles, a chicken tikka sandwich, huevos rancheros, tofu bánh mì, crêpes and cheesy shakshuka. His espresso creations bring the flavors of fennel, black peppercorn, cardamom or saffron into specialty lattes. "I call it a 21st-century diner," Azad said. "We eat these things all the time, and there's no reason to go to five different places to get all of these things. People ask me, 'Is it Indian-based? Mexican-based?' I'm like, no, this food is based on simplicity and integrity and we all love to eat them."

(3500 NW. 124th St., Coon Rapids, tonomn.com) A third location for the Philly cheesesteaks and Sicilian-style pizzas has opened in Coon Rapids. The first two Tonos are in Maplewood and St. Paul. Arturo's Pizza (18 NE. University Av., Mpls., arturospizzaminneapolis.com) The Murray family, one of the Twin Cities' most enduring dining dynasties, has branched out beyond the Silver Butter Knife Steak for Two and opened Arturo's Pizza, serving New York-style pizza. Read our coverage here.

(920 E. Lake St., Mpls., soulsmokehouse.com) There's another newcomer at Midtown Global Market, started by three longtime friends — Anthony Simmons, Charles Robinson and Jewuan Marshall. Smoked meats, wings, sandwiches and a hefty variety of sides round out the scratch-made menu, accented with sweets like pecan bourbon butter cake and banana pudding. Dessertopia (20 W. 66th St., Richfield, dessertopia2021.com) Ebony Turner's retail sweets shop in the Hub shopping center has a menu anchored by cupcakes, plus cinnamon rolls, mini Bundt cakes and cannoli, too. Opened May 22.

(20 W. 66th St., Richfield, dessertopia2021.com) Ebony Turner's retail sweets shop in the Hub shopping center has a menu anchored by cupcakes, plus cinnamon rolls, mini Bundt cakes and cannoli, too. Opened May 22. Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken (735 E. 48th St., Mpls., herbiebutchersfriedchicken.com/) The brother-sister team behind Herbivorous Butcher, the first vegan butcher shop in the U.S., has expanded into meatless fried chicken. Opened May 21.

(735 E. 48th St., Mpls., herbiebutchersfriedchicken.com/) The brother-sister team behind Herbivorous Butcher, the first vegan butcher shop in the U.S., has expanded into meatless fried chicken. Opened May 21. Coconut Whisk Cafe (901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., coconutwhisk.com) Bella (Nhi) Lamhas come full circle with Coconut Whisk, her line of vegan and gluten-free products. Lam began selling her baking mixes at farmers markets three years ago. Now, her brick-and-mortar storefront features an all-vegan, gluten-free menu. The cafe will serve items like waffles and mini pancakes on a stick and bubble tea as well as Coconut Whisk mixes. Lam also will sell items from other BIPOC, women and locally owned brands. Opened May 20.

(901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., coconutwhisk.com) Bella (Nhi) Lamhas come full circle with Coconut Whisk, her line of vegan and gluten-free products. Lam began selling her baking mixes at farmers markets three years ago. Now, her brick-and-mortar storefront features an all-vegan, gluten-free menu. The cafe will serve items like waffles and mini pancakes on a stick and bubble tea as well as Coconut Whisk mixes. Lam also will sell items from other BIPOC, women and locally owned brands. Opened May 20. Rooftop Bar (515 Washington Av. N., Mpls.) The North Loop's latest is located on the top of the four-story Maytag Building. Managed by the team behind Nolo's Kitchen and the Basement Bar, the open-air destination serves beer, wine and a long list of cocktails, including favorites (margaritas, daiquiris) from the bar's slushy machine. Chef Peter Hoff is preparing sandwiches, appetizers and salads.

(515 Washington Av. N., Mpls.) The North Loop's latest is located on the top of the four-story Maytag Building. Managed by the team behind Nolo's Kitchen and the Basement Bar, the open-air destination serves beer, wine and a long list of cocktails, including favorites (margaritas, daiquiris) from the bar's slushy machine. Chef Peter Hoff is preparing sandwiches, appetizers and salads. Betty Danger's Animal Farm (2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. , bettydangers.com) The only Twin Cities bar and restaurant equipped with a Ferris wheel — has been rebranded. "Tonight we're going to party like it's 1984," reads the cocktail menu, one of many Orwellian references that the fun-loving operation is now tossing around. The food menu continues to include playful bar fare. Opened May 2021.

(2501 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. , bettydangers.com) The only Twin Cities bar and restaurant equipped with a Ferris wheel — has been rebranded. "Tonight we're going to party like it's 1984," reads the cocktail menu, one of many Orwellian references that the fun-loving operation is now tossing around. The food menu continues to include playful bar fare. Opened May 2021. The Butcher's Tale (1211 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. , butcherstale.com) One of the prime locations in downtown Minneapolis is back in business, just in time for patio season. Kaskaid Hospitality's the Butcher's Tale is now open in the former Butcher & the Boar space with a fresh look and an updated menu, but familiar faces. Chef Peter Botcher and general manager Chad Waldonare back, along with several other key staffers. They're serving up favorites like the smoked long rib and fresh seafood, as well as housemade sausages and locally sourced charcuterie and wagyu beef. Opened May 2021.

(1315 Tyler St. NE., Mpls., animalesbarbeque.com/) Chef Jon Wipfli's in-demand barbecue has expanded to a second northeast Minneapolis brewery, Bauhaus (the first location is at Able Seedhouse + Brewery). StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue (618 N. 5th St., Mpls., stormkingbrewpub.com/) Opened in May, Jordan Smith (chef/owner of Black Sheep Pizza) revives his Eat Street barbecue concept in the North Loop's former ONE Fermentary & Taproom. The menu includes barbecue standards like brisket, chicken and ribs, sandwiches and all the sides you'd expect — coleslaw, fries, potato salad, etc. In addition to Rapids Brewing Co. beer, there's also a tidy selection of craft cocktails and wine.

(618 N. 5th St., Mpls., stormkingbrewpub.com/) Opened in May, Jordan Smith (chef/owner of Black Sheep Pizza) revives his Eat Street barbecue concept in the North Loop's former ONE Fermentary & Taproom. The menu includes barbecue standards like brisket, chicken and ribs, sandwiches and all the sides you'd expect — coleslaw, fries, potato salad, etc. In addition to Rapids Brewing Co. beer, there's also a tidy selection of craft cocktails and wine. Gray Fox Coffee (1477 W. Lake St., Mpls., grayfoxcoffee.com/) The whimsical downtown Minneapolis coffee shop (801 Marquette Av. S.) is growing, with a new outpost in Uptown. Read our coverage here.

April 2021 Openings

(701 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-208-1547, fuzzystacoshop.com/locations/minneapolis-mn-washington/) The Texas-based taqueria has expanded north to Minnesota, with a North Loop restaurant that features the chain's Baja-style cuisine.

(530 W. Main St., Anoka, krownbakeryandeatery.co) Spouses Eva and Fari Sabet have sold their 10-year-old business to a pair of longtime friends, Madison McCormick and Sharaya Mickelson. McCormick is a five-year Krown veteran, and Mickelson was most recently making baked-goods magic atP.J. Murphy's (now La Boulangerie Marguerite) in St. Paul. "It's going to be very much the same pastries and foods," said Eva Sabet. (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, bullvinos.com) The Lowertown real estate that was most recently home to Octo Fishbar has a new tenant. The Brazilian steakhouse Bullvino's is the work of Marcio Demorais and Nathan Uherka,who are partners in Grill Hall Churrascaria (9695 63rd Av. N., Maple Grove, grillhallusa.com). The format is familiar to anyone who is acquainted with the popular Fogo de Chao chain: For a flat price ($44.95), diners can feast on a dozen cuts of beef, lamb, pork and chicken, sliced from skewers that servers carry around the dining room. For $54.95, diners can add four prime meats.

(920 E. Lake St., Mpls., oasismidtown.com) A mother-and-son team offers groceries from East Africa and the Middle East -- spices, sauces, drinks and desserts -- as well as butcher services. The Mediterranean grill features traditional sandwiches (gyros, falafel, Greek Philly), kebabs, salads, plates and platters. You can create your own bowls, too. Owner Amina Deble and general manager Warsame Warsame are no strangers to restaurants. Deble ran the East Village Grill in Minneapolis for decades, and Warsame has worked alongside his mother since his teens. (5401 Penn Av. S., Mpls., cafeceresmpls.com/) The collaboration between pastry chef Shawn Mc Kenzieand chef Daniel del Prado that debuted late last year in Linden Hills, is already in expansion mode with a second location in the former Lucky Oven Bakery.

(Delivery only, 612-682-4525; 763-270-3455, eatstayd.com) The metro has a new delivery-only option with Stay'd, operated by the team behind St. Paul restaurants Rival House and Citizen. Stay'd specializes in modern takes on comfort-food classics (think shrimp scampi and Gouda mac and cheese or gin-cured roast salmon, from $12), as well as sides, salads and desserts. (740 E. Lake St., Wayzata, stalkandspade.com/) Launched on Earth Day in a former Starbucks, Stalk & Spade takes on the McDonald's model with the first in a burger franchise that has no meat or dairy on the premises. From Steele Smiley, founder of the salad chain Crisp & Green. Choose from meatless burgers, faux-chicken sandwiches and nondairy shakes, sundaes and cones.

(740 E. Lake St., Wayzata, stalkandspade.com/) Launched on Earth Day in a former Starbucks, Stalk & Spade takes on the McDonald's model with the first in a burger franchise that has no meat or dairy on the premises. From Steele Smiley, founder of the salad chain Crisp & Green. Choose from meatless burgers, faux-chicken sandwiches and nondairy shakes, sundaes and cones. (739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, josefinawayzata.com/) The former Bellecour in Wayzata reopens as an Italian restaurant and pizza takeout spot helmed by Martina and Colita chef Daniel del Prado, with a menu inspired by the cuisine of Rome. "It's Italian, but we're trying to focus on the region," del Prado said. "It's pork heavy. Amatriciana is from Rome. Cacio e Pepe is from Rome. Rice fritters. We're doing our interpretation of salt cod fritters. But heavy on pasta, heavy on vegetable sides, and pizza." Opened April 14. Read our coverage here.

(Food truck, muddytiger.com/) A husband-and-wife team, Andrew and Jyotiee Kistner, introduce to Minnesota Marathi Indian street food, which hails from the western Indian state of Maharashtra. Refreshing bhel puri (puffed rice, mango, chickpea salad), a double-decker Bombay sandwich with veggies and green chutney, and stir-fried Tawa chicken on a toasted hoagie are some of the menu items. (1491 N. Stillwater Blvd., Stillwater, 651-571-3937, mavericksbeef.com) Chef/owner Timothy Hughes has opened a second location, this time in a Stillwater strip mall storefront that most recently housed a pair of side-by-side restaurants: Mac Me Cheese and a Taco's Fresh location. Find the same menu as the original Maverick's, which is home to an exceptional roast beef sandwich, along with open-faced turkey and pork sandwiches, fries, onion rings and shakes and malts. . Read our coverage here.

March 2021 Openings

The Fair on 4 (Mall of America, 402 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com) The creators of Victoria Burrow, where guests can play mini golf and throw axes between bites, have launched a new concept at Mall of America that's meant to evoke the state fair, year-round. The 35,000 square foot space, with a live music stage and indoor patio, offers fair-themed activities such as go-carts, hammerschlagen, an arcade and more axe-throwing. Fair cuisine includes cheese curds, corn dogs, pizza and cocktails. Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here.

(3401 Louisiana Av. S., St. Louis Park, pakuramen.com/) The latest ghost kitchen is a delivery-only setup working out of Park Tavern, from chef Colin Kohl. The menu includes ramen bowls, gyoza, seaweed salad and yakitori, with a top price of $15. Opened March 11. Rök Eatery (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-528-7273, rokeatery.com/) Nordic, Japanese and sustainable cuisine from chef Adam Prince has opened in the Rathskeller at the former Schmidt Brewery.

(882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-528-7273, rokeatery.com/) Nordic, Japanese and sustainable cuisine from chef Adam Prince has opened in the Rathskeller at the former Schmidt Brewery. Stepchld (24 NE. University Av., Mpls. , 612-354-7409, stepchld.com/) Stepchld — and its adjoining speakeasy-like craft cocktail bar Hyde — has taken over the former JL Beers space. "All of the menu items are basically a step removed from their origin," said brand director Kamal Minneapple. "For example, we're doing birria for lunch, which is usually a Mexican dish but ours uses berbere spices from East Africa. We're trying to think outside the box. We want to surprise the taste buds, to give you something that you know but veer a little to the left or the right." Opened March 2021. Read our coverage here.

(3346 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. , 612-217-0735, mbfoodhouse.com/) This POC/queer/woman-owned startup specializes in Tex-Mex specific to the El Paso region. Flavortown Kitchen (Delivery only, guysflavortownkitchen.com/) The latest celebrity-powered delivery-only restaurant is attached to "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star Guy Fieri. The menu includes wings, burgers and deep-fried appetizers. Two kitchens serve the metro, one in Maple Grove and the other in Burnsville. Read our coverage here.

(712 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-493-8575, kingcajunboilingseafood.com/) After training at a seafood restaurant in Vietnam, chef Thien Do brought his love of the Cajun seafood boil to Minnesota. Last summer, his restaurant was heavily damaged and looted in the riots. It took 9 months to rebuild, and has now reopened. The Fabled Rooster (520 N 4th St., Mpls. , 612-470-4820, thefabledrooster.com/) Joining Graze Provisions + Libations, the North Loop food hall, with a stationary stand is this food truck that specializes in Southern food and barbecue.

(520 N 4th St., Mpls. , 612-470-4820, thefabledrooster.com/) Joining Graze Provisions + Libations, the North Loop food hall, with a stationary stand is this food truck that specializes in Southern food and barbecue. Closings

Pagoda (1417 SE 4th St., Mpls., pagodadinkytown.com) After a 13-year-run, the Dinkytown restaurant closed March 30 to make way for an apartment complex. The development also claimed next-door neighbor McDonald's, a 57-year-old Dinkytown landmark that closed in Dec. 2020.

February 2021 Openings

Slurp Noodle Shop (1300 NE 2nd St., Mpls., exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen/) Union Hmong Kitchen's takeout pop-up at Dangerous Man Brewing runs Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through March 13. Khao poon, trumpet mushroom congee and instant-style (but very much not instant) ramen are on the menu.

(1300 NE 2nd St., Mpls., exploretock.com/unionhmongkitchen/) Union Hmong Kitchen's takeout pop-up at Dangerous Man Brewing runs Saturdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through March 13. Khao poon, trumpet mushroom congee and instant-style (but very much not instant) ramen are on the menu. Fare Game (4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., faregamene.com/) Chef Jason Sawicki's smoked and rotisserie chicken, housemade bologna, cauliflower tacos, mac and cheese and more are popping up in south Minneapolis, in the Parkway Theater former home of El Burrito and Pepitos. Takeout only as of Feb. 18.

(4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., faregamene.com/) Chef Jason Sawicki's smoked and rotisserie chicken, housemade bologna, cauliflower tacos, mac and cheese and more are popping up in south Minneapolis, in the Parkway Theater former home of El Burrito and Pepitos. Takeout only as of Feb. 18. Prieto Taqueria (4751 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-315-5147, prietotaqueria.com) Chef Alejandro Castillon's Lake-and-Lyndale taqueria closed in 2020 to head to a new location in Minneapolis' Tangletown neighborhood. Now with more casual counter service for tacos, cocktails, plus a ceviche and raw bar.

(1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis, 612-540-2554, sookiandmimi.com/) James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Opened Feb. 2021. Read our coverage here. Brother Justus Whiskey Co. (3300 5th St. NE., Mpls., 612-886-1658, brotherjustus.com) The six-year-old craft distillery, which has been riding out COVID-19 by making and donating hand sanitizer with two other local distilleries as a founder of All Hands MN, has scaled up. The company opened a 14,000-square-foot spot overlooking Columbia Park and Golf Course in northeast Minneapolis. After a soft-launch of takeout during the shutdown, the whiskey-focused cocktail room with drinks by Jonathan Janssen is now offering whiskey, plus cheese and charcuterie pairings from House of Gristle, as of Feb. 5.

(7565 France Av. S., Edina, 952-405-6167, elcaminotacodeli.com/) The local Mexican fast-casual deli concept, which started in Burnsville, has opened a second location Jan 30 at Edina's Centennial Lakes Plaza. El Camino offers family-style meals to-go based on family recipes, plus tacos, fresh salsa, queso and more available deli style. The name is a tribute to co-owner Paul Pershica's stepfather's 1972 El Camino. Closings

(4000 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., harrietsinn.com/) The south Minneapolis restaurant remained closed through much of the pandemic. Now, the address has found new life in Ann Ahmed's forthcoming Khâluna. Atlas Grill (200 S. 6th St., Mpls. ) The Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Minneapolis' U.S. Bank building has closed.

(200 S. 6th St., Mpls. ) The Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Minneapolis' U.S. Bank building has closed. Bus Stop Brewhouse (620 S. 4th St., Mpls. ) A bus station-themed burger spot in the Wells Fargo complex in downtown Minneapolis has closed, along with sister restaurant Cargo Food Authority, after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

(620 S. 4th St., Mpls. ) A bus station-themed burger spot in the Wells Fargo complex in downtown Minneapolis has closed, along with sister restaurant Cargo Food Authority, after the parent company filed for bankruptcy. Cargo Food Authority (600 N 1st Av., Mpls. ) The "graffiti-tagged shipping yard turned food authority" in Target Center and sister restaurant Bus Stop Brewhouse have both closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

January 2021 Openings

Arepa Bar (920 E. Lake St., Mpls. , 612-353-4885, arepabarmpls.com/) After spending several years in chef Jack Riebel's kitchen at the Lexington, chef Soleil Ramirez struck out on her own, using the Midtown Global Market as a launchpad. Her cheery counter-service setup, which opened Jan. 6, offers a quick glimpse into her native country's cooking with dishes that range from slow-braised beef with black beans to a long list of arepas. Read our coverage here.

(1279 Randolph Av., St. Paul, 651-699-9292, la-marg.com/) The former PJ Murphy's has the same team -- Francois Kiemde and Meliss Borgmann-Kiemde -- but changed its name, look and menu, too. French breads and pastries are the new specialty. La Tapatia (2730 Snelling Av. N., Roseville, 651-253-6175, lafamiliatapatia.com) Abraham Ponce Delgadillo and his mother, head chef Martha Ponce, are cooking up burritos, tacos and tortas in three styles (street, Cali or Tejano) at this newly relocated Mexican restaurant.

(530 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, boludo.com/) Facundo DeFraia has taken his Argentine empanada and pizza spot to a second location, downtown in the former McKinney Roe. The new location's spacious kitchen more than doubles the capacity of the original Boludo's tiny, taxed-to-the-limit operation. Opened January 2021. Galapagos Bar and Grill (3508 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, galapagosmn.com/) A new restaurant serving traditional Ecuadorian dishes opened Jan. 27, 2021.

(3508 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-259-8380, galapagosmn.com/) A new restaurant serving traditional Ecuadorian dishes opened Jan. 27, 2021. Spinning Wylde (915 Seventh St. W., St. Paul, 651-260-7173, spinningwylde.com/) The cotton candy vendor has leapt from its stand in Keg & Case Market, across the street to its own brick-and-mortar spot. The kitchen is still being built, but you can purchase cotton candy from a vending machine out front.

(915 Seventh St. W., St. Paul, 651-260-7173, spinningwylde.com/) The cotton candy vendor has leapt from its stand in Keg & Case Market, across the street to its own brick-and-mortar spot. The kitchen is still being built, but you can purchase cotton candy from a vending machine out front. Midori's Floating World Cafe (2129 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., facebook.com/Midoris-Floating-World-Caf%C3%A9-122215324492817/) The Japanese restaurant's longtime home on E. Lake St. was so severely damaged during the civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, the owners don't know if and when they can return. In the meantime, they are popping up for takeout Friday through Sunday at the Seward Cafe, beginning Jan. 2.

(2129 E. Franklin Av., Mpls., facebook.com/Midoris-Floating-World-Caf%C3%A9-122215324492817/) The Japanese restaurant's longtime home on E. Lake St. was so severely damaged during the civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, the owners don't know if and when they can return. In the meantime, they are popping up for takeout Friday through Sunday at the Seward Cafe, beginning Jan. 2. Closings

December 2020 Openings

Café Cerés (3509 W. 44th St., Mpls., cafeceresmpls.com/) Penny's Coffee closed its Linden Hills location on Dec. 13, but the building won't stay dark for long. Shawn McKenzie, the gifted pastry chef who has made Penny's a destination for all things butter and sugar, is taking over the site of her former employer (she left in October) and opening her own place, Café Cerés, within the next few weeks. Other Penny's locations in Minneapolis and Wayzata remain open. Read our coverage here.

(5000 Hiawatha Av., Mpls., 612-353-5945, tipsysteer.com/) "Local sassy brew food" in Blaine just opened a Minneapolis outpost, at 50th and Hiawatha. Look for burgers and sandwiches, pizzas, sunnies and chips, shakes and more. Opened Dec. 16. MrBeast Burger (Delivery only, mrbeastburger.com/) Another delivery-only restaurant from Virtual Dining Concepts (they're behind Mariah's Cookies, too) is linked to MrBeast, a YouTube stunt star and philanthropist.

(Delivery only, mrbeastburger.com/) Another delivery-only restaurant from Virtual Dining Concepts (they're behind Mariah's Cookies, too) is linked to MrBeast, a YouTube stunt star and philanthropist. Crumbl Cookies (11623 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, 763-777-7527, crumblcookies.com) Specialty flavors of big, decadent cookies rotate in and out each week at this to-go cookie chain that's new to Minnesota.

(11623 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, 763-777-7527, crumblcookies.com) Specialty flavors of big, decadent cookies rotate in and out each week at this to-go cookie chain that's new to Minnesota. Mariah's Cookies (Delivery only, mariahcareyscookies.com/) Mariah Carey launched a delivery-only cookie company that kicked off Dec. 4 in 30 markets, including the Twin Cities, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, restaurateur Robert Earl's portfolio of delivery-only brands that operates from existing kitchens throughout the country. In addition to five signature cookies (chocolate chunk, triple chocolate chunk, Heath Bar, lemon cooler and spiced oatmeal raisin), there are rotating flavors for holidays.

(Delivery only, mariahcareyscookies.com/) Mariah Carey launched a delivery-only cookie company that kicked off Dec. 4 in 30 markets, including the Twin Cities, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, restaurateur Robert Earl's portfolio of delivery-only brands that operates from existing kitchens throughout the country. In addition to five signature cookies (chocolate chunk, triple chocolate chunk, Heath Bar, lemon cooler and spiced oatmeal raisin), there are rotating flavors for holidays. Hark! Cafe (430 N. 1st Av., Ste. 150, Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com) A plant-based, gluten-free bakery and restaurant owned by two best friends, a baker and a chef, comes to the North Loop. Breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch (pancakes, oyster mushroom frittata) and baked goods such as bagels and brownies are available for takeout.

(430 N. 1st Av., Ste. 150, Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com) A plant-based, gluten-free bakery and restaurant owned by two best friends, a baker and a chef, comes to the North Loop. Breakfast and lunch, weekend brunch (pancakes, oyster mushroom frittata) and baked goods such as bagels and brownies are available for takeout. Side Hustle (1124 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-508-1654, sidehustle.cafeastoria-stpaul.com/) The folks behind St. Paul's Cafe Astoria are in residence at Cook Saint Paul with a pop-up focused on Filipino cuisine, sandwiches and toasts and "bits in bowls." Open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch.

(1124 Payne Av., St. Paul, 651-508-1654, sidehustle.cafeastoria-stpaul.com/) The folks behind St. Paul's Cafe Astoria are in residence at Cook Saint Paul with a pop-up focused on Filipino cuisine, sandwiches and toasts and "bits in bowls." Open Tuesday through Saturday for breakfast and lunch. The Cluckery (590 W. 79th St., Chanhassen, 952-934-6127, thecluckery.co) Tequila Butcher's new ghost kitchen makes chicken tenders and sandwiches, biscuits and sauces for delivery and pickup.

(590 W. 79th St., Chanhassen, 952-934-6127, thecluckery.co) Tequila Butcher's new ghost kitchen makes chicken tenders and sandwiches, biscuits and sauces for delivery and pickup. Union Hmong Kitchen (693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, 612-431-5285, unionkitchenmn.com/) Union Hmong Kitchen has moved to Mid-City Kitchen for takeout and delivery until chef Yia Vang's restaurant Vinai opens in spring 2021. Look for the usual favorites, such as Hmong hotdish and sticky rice, plus spins on bar food like fish sauce-soaked chicken wings and the "Hilltribe" fried chicken sandwich. Relocated from its last residency at Republic, Dec. 4.

(2700 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-259-8060, fireandnicemn.com) Nearly two years after a fire set back plans to open in the former Heyday spot, this pizza-and-beer restaurant has finally launched with thin-crust, wood-fired pies to go. Pizzas are named after Minnesota icons: the Prince is topped with figs, Gorgonzola and prosciutto; the Kirby Puckett with goat cheese cream sauce and spicy fennel sausage. Appetizers of roasted garlic cheese bread and roasted vegetables, and beer to go round out the menu. Opened Dec. 4. Med Box Grill (600 Market St., Chanhassen, medboxgrill.com) A longtime Turkish food truck in the Twin Cities has gone brick and mortar, with bowls and plates for doner kebabs, spicy chicken, falafel and more. Opened Dec. 1.

(600 Market St., Chanhassen, medboxgrill.com) A longtime Turkish food truck in the Twin Cities has gone brick and mortar, with bowls and plates for doner kebabs, spicy chicken, falafel and more. Opened Dec. 1. Bebe Burger (704 W. 22nd St., Mpls., bebezitomn.com) A weekend-only burger trailer outside the ice cream shop Bebe Zito has been drawing long lines for brisket-and-bacon patties topped with gooey American cheese, for only $5.95. Read our coverage here.

Zoe's Bakery & Cafe (821 W. Lake St., Mpls. , zoebakerycafemn.com/) The Uptown coffeeshop closed late 2020. According to the website, it's only closed "for now."

(821 W. Lake St., Mpls. , zoebakerycafemn.com/) The Uptown coffeeshop closed late 2020. According to the website, it's only closed "for now." Republic (221 Cedar Av., Mpls. ) The longtime beer emporium in Cedar-Riverside closed its dining room Nov. 9, and halted takeout in early December. It is unclear whether the closure is permanent, but the building is for sale.

(221 Cedar Av., Mpls. ) The longtime beer emporium in Cedar-Riverside closed its dining room Nov. 9, and halted takeout in early December. It is unclear whether the closure is permanent, but the building is for sale. Aesop's Table (919 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-488-6591, aesopstable.com) After 34 years, this family-run St. Paul deli closed Dec. 23. (Its barbecue/catering side will continue to operate from a trailer.) Coming soon in its place: Nikkolette's Macarons.

(919 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 651-488-6591, aesopstable.com) After 34 years, this family-run St. Paul deli closed Dec. 23. (Its barbecue/catering side will continue to operate from a trailer.) Coming soon in its place: Nikkolette's Macarons. Iron Tap* (140 W. Main St., Waconia, 952-442-4447, irontapmn.com) Waconia's craft beer and barbecue spot is taking a break, as of Dec. 24. "With the current closure and restrictions we simply can't continue until the restrictions are lifted or our federal government comes in with some relief," said an announcement on Facebook. "We will be back."

(140 W. Main St., Waconia, 952-442-4447, irontapmn.com) Waconia's craft beer and barbecue spot is taking a break, as of Dec. 24. "With the current closure and restrictions we simply can't continue until the restrictions are lifted or our federal government comes in with some relief," said an announcement on Facebook. "We will be back." Cast & Cru* (5185 Meadveille St., Excelsior, 952-767-9700, castandcru.com) The restaurant at the Old Log Theatre closed Dec. 20, with plans to reopen in the spring. "The nature of our business is bringing people together to enjoy good food and warm hospitality, but we remain in a time when it is recommended that gatherings should be avoided for the health and safety of the community," said an announcement on Facebook.

(5185 Meadveille St., Excelsior, 952-767-9700, castandcru.com) The restaurant at the Old Log Theatre closed Dec. 20, with plans to reopen in the spring. "The nature of our business is bringing people together to enjoy good food and warm hospitality, but we remain in a time when it is recommended that gatherings should be avoided for the health and safety of the community," said an announcement on Facebook. Pillbox Tavern* (400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, 651-756-7566, pillboxtav.com) This tavern in the Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul is taking a break from takeout and delivery until indoor dining reopens.

(400 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, 651-756-7566, pillboxtav.com) This tavern in the Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul is taking a break from takeout and delivery until indoor dining reopens. Holman's Table* (644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-800-5298, holmanstable.com) The restaurant at the historic downtown St. Paul airport will halt operations until dining restrictions are fully lifted, according to a statement.

(644 Bayfield St., St. Paul, 612-800-5298, holmanstable.com) The restaurant at the historic downtown St. Paul airport will halt operations until dining restrictions are fully lifted, according to a statement. Rock Elm Tavern* (16605 County Rd. 24, Plymouth; 15641 Grove Cir. N., Maple Grove, 763-208-4451; 763-205-9784, rockelmtavern.com) While the owners renegotiate the Plymouth location's lease, which expires in February 2021, Rock Elm Tavern has suspended operations as of Dec. 22. The Maple Grove location is taking a break until March 2021. In the meantime, pop-ups and a ghost kitchen out of Maple Grove are in the works.

(407 15th Av. SE., Mpls., mcdonalds.com) The iconic Dinkytown location of McDonald's has closed. Read our coverage here. Truce (Multiple locations, Mpls. and Wayzata, drinktruce.com/) As of Dec. 20, Truce, the organic juice bar, has closed its three locations, in Minneapolis' Uptown and North Loop and in Wayzata. "The juice business is not an easy one, and we simply cannot see a path forward without compromising the integrity of our values or product, especially given the pandemic-led uncertainty ahead," the company said in a statement on its website.

(Multiple locations, Mpls. and Wayzata, drinktruce.com/) As of Dec. 20, Truce, the organic juice bar, has closed its three locations, in Minneapolis' Uptown and North Loop and in Wayzata. "The juice business is not an easy one, and we simply cannot see a path forward without compromising the integrity of our values or product, especially given the pandemic-led uncertainty ahead," the company said in a statement on its website. Simply Steve's Mobile Food Truck (Mobile, facebook.com/SimplyStevesFoodTruck/) After 10 years slinging Cajun turkey burgers and burritos, this early addition to the local food truck scene has closed as of Dec. 6.

(1754 Lexington Ave N, Roseville) After 41 years, the Roseville Mexican restaurant has closed. Peace Coffee shops (Multiple locations, Mpls.) The Minneapolis-based roaster is not reopening its three stylish downtown Minneapolis coffee outposts. Two are located in the Capella Tower at 225 S. 6th St. (both opened in 2015), and the third, which debuted two years ago, is in AT&T Tower at 901 Marquette Av. All have been closed since the start of the pandemic in March.It's a different story at the company's 10-year-old south Minneapolis shop (3262 Minnehaha Av. S.), which is getting a makeover. Peace Coffee has teamed up with Wildflyer Coffee, a Minneapolis-based specialty coffee company that works to provide job stability to homeless youth and end youth homelessness. Read our coverage here.

