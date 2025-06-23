Eat & Drink

3 grilled chicken sandwiches to try right now

Anyone thinking grilled chicken is dull hasn’t had these flavorful sandos from Twin Cities restaurants.

By Sharyn Jackson,

Joy Summers and

Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 11:00AM
The grilled chicken sandwich at Abang Yoli is just as tasty as its fried counterpart. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Order Up launched three months ago as a way to answer frequently asked reader questions or shout out restaurant trends we’ve noticed on our dining adventures. Our first installment, three fried chicken sandwiches to try right now, was a hit — and spurred a request to recommend more chicken sandwiches, but this time grilled.

Grilled chicken sandwiches are hardly menu newcomers; they’ve long been listed as a burger alternative for those who love all the toppings but not the red meat. Now grilled chicken has shed its sidekick persona and is the flame-kissed star of the show. From Asian and Italian flavors to a delicious mess of a sandwich topped with a favorite dip, here are three to try across the metro.

Abang Yoli

Jamie Yoo’s Abang Yoli may have made a name for itself with its twice-fried, ultra-crunchy boneless fried chicken. The breading is lighter than most, but if you want to avoid the fryer altogether, this chargrilled chicken sandwich is a winner. You can taste the flame on this super succulent chicken thigh, which comes on a Japanese milk bun with a sturdy squish. House-pickled veggies provide a fresh snap, and you get a choice of spreads: We went with Asian mayo.

$15; three locations, 12934 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka; 3749 Nicollet Av., Mpls.; Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 SE. 30th Av., Mpls.; abangyoli.com

The Chicken Baguette Sandwich at Mother Dough Bakery in Mnineapolis. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mother Dough Bakery

We were crushed when Mother Dough took the smoked salmon sandwich off the menu. During a recent harried stop, we ordered the chicken baguette sandwich in desperation and it has since become a lunchtime favorite. Tender pieces of grilled chicken are paired with fresh mozzarella slices, herb-balsamic mayonnaise, tomatoes and a robust handful of greens all nestled in a fresh baguette. Each ingredient is at its best, from the flavorful chicken and creamy cheese to assertive punch of arugula. The baguette alone is worth the trip. The bread at the David Fhima-fronted bakery is like a big hug: cozy, comforting and just what you need on a long day.

$16.75, includes kettle chips or salad. Capella Tower, 225 S. 6th St., Mpls., ground and skyway level; the Vicinity Apartments, 205 Park Av., Mpls., motherdoughbakery.com

Grilled chicken sandwich with spinach artichoke dip and cheese on a pretzel bun served with waffle fries and seasoned sour cream in a basket on a sunny table top with a light beer in the background.
201 Tavern Anoka grilled chicken sandwich with spinach artichoke dip and cheese on a pretzel bun served with waffle fries and seasoned sour cream. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

201 Tavern Beer Garden & Grill

Juicy chicken is such a comfort food and when paired with Minnesota’s other comfort, spinach artichoke dip, it’s hard to believe this hasn’t been a go-to order for years. Anoka’s 201 Tavern puts this decadent pairing ($15) on a toasted pretzel bun and it’s topped with provolone cheese that melts into one luscious beauty of a bar food bite.

$15; 201 Jackson St., Anoka, 201tavern.com

Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

about the writers

about the writers

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

3 grilled chicken sandwiches to try right now

card image

Anyone thinking grilled chicken is dull hasn’t had these flavorful sandos from Twin Cities restaurants.

Eat & Drink

Historic Roseville Dairy Queen has reopened as Sprinkles

card image

Eat & Drink

David Fhima's Sicilian eatery opening soon in Excelsior spot with link to Rolling Stones

card image