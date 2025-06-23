3 grilled chicken sandwiches to try right now

We were crushed when Mother Dough took the smoked salmon sandwich off the menu. During a recent harried stop, we ordered the chicken baguette sandwich in desperation and it has since become a lunchtime favorite. Tender pieces of grilled chicken are paired with fresh mozzarella slices, herb-balsamic mayonnaise, tomatoes and a robust handful of greens all nestled in a fresh baguette. Each ingredient is at its best, from the flavorful chicken and creamy cheese to assertive punch of arugula. The baguette alone is worth the trip. The bread at the David Fhima-fronted bakery is like a big hug: cozy, comforting and just what you need on a long day.