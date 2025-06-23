3 grilled chicken sandwiches to try right now

Order Up launched three months ago as a way to answer frequently asked reader questions or shout out restaurant trends we’ve noticed on our dining adventures. Our first installment, three fried chicken sandwiches to try right now, was a hit — and spurred a request to recommend more chicken sandwiches, but this time grilled.
Grilled chicken sandwiches are hardly menu newcomers; they’ve long been listed as a burger alternative for those who love all the toppings but not the red meat. Now grilled chicken has shed its sidekick persona and is the flame-kissed star of the show. From Asian and Italian flavors to a delicious mess of a sandwich topped with a favorite dip, here are three to try across the metro.
Abang Yoli
Jamie Yoo’s Abang Yoli may have made a name for itself with its twice-fried, ultra-crunchy boneless fried chicken. The breading is lighter than most, but if you want to avoid the fryer altogether, this chargrilled chicken sandwich is a winner. You can taste the flame on this super succulent chicken thigh, which comes on a Japanese milk bun with a sturdy squish. House-pickled veggies provide a fresh snap, and you get a choice of spreads: We went with Asian mayo.
$15; three locations, 12934 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka; 3749 Nicollet Av., Mpls.; Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 SE. 30th Av., Mpls.; abangyoli.com
Mother Dough Bakery
We were crushed when Mother Dough took the smoked salmon sandwich off the menu. During a recent harried stop, we ordered the chicken baguette sandwich in desperation and it has since become a lunchtime favorite. Tender pieces of grilled chicken are paired with fresh mozzarella slices, herb-balsamic mayonnaise, tomatoes and a robust handful of greens all nestled in a fresh baguette. Each ingredient is at its best, from the flavorful chicken and creamy cheese to assertive punch of arugula. The baguette alone is worth the trip. The bread at the David Fhima-fronted bakery is like a big hug: cozy, comforting and just what you need on a long day.
$16.75, includes kettle chips or salad. Capella Tower, 225 S. 6th St., Mpls., ground and skyway level; the Vicinity Apartments, 205 Park Av., Mpls., motherdoughbakery.com
201 Tavern Beer Garden & Grill
Juicy chicken is such a comfort food and when paired with Minnesota’s other comfort, spinach artichoke dip, it’s hard to believe this hasn’t been a go-to order for years. Anoka’s 201 Tavern puts this decadent pairing ($15) on a toasted pretzel bun and it’s topped with provolone cheese that melts into one luscious beauty of a bar food bite.
$15; 201 Jackson St., Anoka, 201tavern.com