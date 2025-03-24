Eat & Drink

Order up: 3 fried chicken sandwiches to try right now

Bolstered by a dip into the global spice larder, there’s a new generation of crispy fried sandos in town.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 11:25AM
A crispy fried chicken sandwich with a wide leaf of romain lettuce on a brioche bun is wrapped in held in front of a background of green plants.
Soul Lao took inspiration from one of their most beloved dishes and turned it into a giant fried chicken sandwich. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Editor’s note: Our favorite food conversations often start with “Where can I.” Where can I find the best sandwich, a certain dish or celebrate a special occasion, although every meal out can be an occasion.

During one of those conversations we came up with the idea for our newest feature: Order Up. The Taste team will dip into our collective decades of restaurant reporting experience and share three places that answer the often-asked question.

First up: New-school fried chicken sandwiches.

There’s a new era of incredible chicken sandwiches being served up in the Twin Cities, and the inspiration is a little Southern food classic served with big flavors, courtesy of up-and-coming chefs. Dipped, dredged and fried, these three sandwiches each get their flavor cues by way of Asia, and we’re a better eating town for it.

Sliced in half thick chicken sandwich with a crispy crust, creamy cabbage coleslaw and herby aioli on a soft bun.
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich from Saturday Dumpling Co. is an explosion of flavor and texture. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Saturday Dumpling Co.

The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich is a tasty little firecracker on a bun. Saturday Dumpling Co. is always dabbling in new dishes, and the spicy chicken sandwich is a fun entry to the party. Thick thighs are deep fried and coated in chili dust for a powdery powerhouse of fiery flavor. Topped with house-made pickles and a gingery slaw, it’s a big bite of crunch and succulence.

$14; 519 Central Av. NE., Mpls., saturdaydumpling.com

A crispy fried chicken sandwich with a wide leaf of romain lettuce on a brioche bun is wrapped in held in front of a background of green plants.
Soul Lao took inspiration from one of their most beloved dishes and turned it into a giant fried chicken sandwich. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Soul Lao

This battered-and-fried beauty borrows its flavor profile from the restaurant’s classic khao mun gai, hence the name KMG Sandwich. Seasoned with a saucy mix of fermented soybean, white pepper, garlic, ginger and Japanese mayo (those familiar with Hainanese chicken will recognize it), the result is a leveled-up version of a classic order. This one is served with chips or fries for a full meal.

$23; 2465 W. 7th St., St. Paul, soullao.com

A thick fried chicken sandwich on a bun with lettuce and a drippy bit of green aioli.
The Spicy Chicken Sando at Khue's Kitchen has a cult following. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Khue’s Kitchen

It’s the sandwich that drew chef/owner Eric Pham into our collective consciousness, and now the Spicy Chicken Sando is on the menu full time at his newly opened restaurant in St. Paul. “I spent a lot of work on this crunch,” Pham said of developing the signature dish. It’s brined in buttermilk, then dredged in corn and potato starches (which, he noted, is a classic Asian technique) for that best first bite. It gets a double-condiment dressing of chili crisp and herb aioli on a perfect brioche bun.

$17; 693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, khueskitchen.com

Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Have a question? Send to taste@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

Order up: 3 fried chicken sandwiches to try right now

A crispy fried chicken sandwich with a wide leaf of romain lettuce on a brioche bun is wrapped in held in front of a background of green plants.

Bolstered by a dip into the global spice larder, there’s a new generation of crispy fried sandos in town.

Culture

Medcalf: St. Paul brewery hosts opportunity to vibe with therapists

Staff headshot
Myron Medcalf
card image

Eat & Drink

Minneapolis craft-brew pioneer Dangerous Man will shut down all operations

Patrons had beers at in Northeast Minneapolis. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ cgonzalez@startribune.com - March 14, 2013, Big Three northeast taprooms in Minneapolis, Indeed, 612 Brew, Dangerous Man ORG XMIT: MIN1303151017370525