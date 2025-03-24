Order up: 3 fried chicken sandwiches to try right now

It’s the sandwich that drew chef/owner Eric Pham into our collective consciousness, and now the Spicy Chicken Sando is on the menu full time at his newly opened restaurant in St. Paul. “I spent a lot of work on this crunch,” Pham said of developing the signature dish. It’s brined in buttermilk, then dredged in corn and potato starches (which, he noted, is a classic Asian technique) for that best first bite. It gets a double-condiment dressing of chili crisp and herb aioli on a perfect brioche bun.