Order up: 3 fried chicken sandwiches to try right now

Editor’s note: Our favorite food conversations often start with “Where can I.” Where can I find the best sandwich, a certain dish or celebrate a special occasion, although every meal out can be an occasion.
During one of those conversations we came up with the idea for our newest feature: Order Up. The Taste team will dip into our collective decades of restaurant reporting experience and share three places that answer the often-asked question.
First up: New-school fried chicken sandwiches.
There’s a new era of incredible chicken sandwiches being served up in the Twin Cities, and the inspiration is a little Southern food classic served with big flavors, courtesy of up-and-coming chefs. Dipped, dredged and fried, these three sandwiches each get their flavor cues by way of Asia, and we’re a better eating town for it.
Saturday Dumpling Co.
The Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich is a tasty little firecracker on a bun. Saturday Dumpling Co. is always dabbling in new dishes, and the spicy chicken sandwich is a fun entry to the party. Thick thighs are deep fried and coated in chili dust for a powdery powerhouse of fiery flavor. Topped with house-made pickles and a gingery slaw, it’s a big bite of crunch and succulence.
$14; 519 Central Av. NE., Mpls., saturdaydumpling.com
Soul Lao
This battered-and-fried beauty borrows its flavor profile from the restaurant’s classic khao mun gai, hence the name KMG Sandwich. Seasoned with a saucy mix of fermented soybean, white pepper, garlic, ginger and Japanese mayo (those familiar with Hainanese chicken will recognize it), the result is a leveled-up version of a classic order. This one is served with chips or fries for a full meal.
$23; 2465 W. 7th St., St. Paul, soullao.com