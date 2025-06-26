Readers Write: Minnesota Poll, psychiatric beds, animal experiments

•••
The results of the Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll reported in “Most Minnesotans disapprove of lawmakers’ performance in Congress,” (front page, June 25) are difficult to square with reality. In 2024, U.S. voters awarded Republicans the House, the Senate and the presidency. The Republican majority rammed President Donald Trump’s widely unpopular “Big Beautiful Bill” through the House and remained silent as Trump’s tariff threats have idled the healthy economy inherited from the Biden administration. Yet, the poll results indicate that Democrats have a less favorable approval rating than the Republican majority. Go figure!
On Trump’s orders, shock troops have arrested and imprisoned individuals without due process and often without being charged with a crime. Democratic representatives objecting to such unconstitutional actions have also been arrested and detained. Yet, Democrats attempting to protect and defend our Constitution have a less favorable approval rating than the silent, inactive Republican majority. Once again: Go figure!
During Trump’s bid for the presidency, he promised, “No foreign wars.” As with many of his promises, this one too has been broken. It is much easier to start a war than to end one. Historically, Republicans have started our wars and Democrats have ended them. Yet Democrats have a less favorable approval rating than the Republican majority. Say it with me now: Go figure!
The poll results reveal a general displeasure with the present instability of our country. The respondents simply don’t know who to blame — so Republicans blame the other party and Democrats blame their own party.
We need a congressional majority willing to provide the checks and balances authorized by our Constitution to control the executive branch. It should not fall solely on the judiciary to limit an undemocratic president. I appeal to the Republican majority to begin to govern responsibly and end the instability we all share.
Joseph Ehrlich, Arden Hills