Readers Write: Minnesota Poll, psychiatric beds, animal experiments

As a former member of the Hospital Review Board, I have heard from both hospital staff and patients that, while beds may be available, staff to care for them are not, leaving existing beds unfilled. Patients who could be moved through the system, opening up placements for new individuals, are retained in units due to inadequate staffing. This is an issue that needs to be addressed. Adding one Band-Aid over another will not heal the problem. A comprehensive and strategic approach is required to fix the well-understood issues facing mental health care in Minnesota. Law enforcement, mental health professionals, individuals with mental illness, family members and legislative staff all need to come together to develop a long-term solution. To succeed, the parties involved need to be able to listen to each other and compromise. Not all parties will agree on what changes are required, with strong feelings or opposing sides.