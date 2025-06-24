Opinion: It’s time to do away with animal experimentation at Macalester College

What the psychology students did not see is that, behind closed doors, I (Clark) was the work-study student who had to deprive the animals of water for prolonged periods so they would “perform.” I didn‘t like that job, especially because, when the experiments were done, I was assigned to drop the rats into a trash can, one on top of another, pour poison over the struggling animals and close the lid. Killing small animals was not what I’d signed up for, and I quit.