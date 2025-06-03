Alum sues Macalester over animal cruelty concerns in lab experiments

A Macalester College alum and medical doctor who has spent decades trying to end the use of animals in scientific research says the St. Paul school is lying when it claims to use the highest ethical standards for animal welfare in its labs.
Dr. Neal Barnard, a Maryland resident, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court against Macalester, alleging it has misrepresented its program to the public by using live animals like rats in psychology class labs. He wants Macalester to either stop using animal labs when there’s an alternative method available or take down statements about following animal welfare standards and ethical rules from its website.
“To my shock and amazement, Macalester is stuck in out-of-date education, cruel animal experiments that are, astoundingly enough, more than 100 years old,” Barnard said in an interview. “I came to feel that the school is being fraudulent when it says it adheres to the highest standards — it just doesn’t."
Macalester did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
His claims are part of a broader movement in animal research; no medical school in the U.S. or Canada uses animals in its curriculum anymore, though the schools may conduct other animal research, Barnard said.
He said he learned about Macalester’s current animal practices over the last two years when he got involved in fundraising and planning for his 50th class reunion this year. He wants the college to give back his $100 donation and is seeking a declaration that Macalester continues to violate Minnesota law by “making misrepresentations to the public” about its animal use online.
“My hope is to get them to clean up their act,” he said.
Macalester’s website states that, “animal welfare standards and ethical principles are applied at the highest possible level in any animal use or research conducted at or in association with the college.” It also says that ethical principles and standards for animal care “align with best practices” used at other research institutions, the lawsuit says.