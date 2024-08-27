Yuen: She spent 20 years as a Macalester College therapist. Take it from her — college is hard.

A: When you start to have a thought like, “I don’t belong here,” or “I’m too dumb to be here,” it’s like poison. You need to start labeling it: “Oh, that’s my imposter syndrome.” About 70% of people have it. It doesn’t mean you have to listen to it. I would tell those students, “They don’t let people into Macalester unless they deserve to be here.” All colleges are like that: They want you there. People come up with all sorts of mean things they say to themselves, so you have to counteract it.