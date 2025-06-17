Lawmakers fund mental health bed expansion for people languishing in jails, emergency rooms

Under pressure from jail officials and mental health advocates, Minnesota lawmakers will spend $75 million over the next two years to get individuals suffering from mental illnesses out of jails and into psychiatric treatment.
Lawmakers last week authorized a $700 million infrastructure package to fund roads and bridges, clean up drinking water and invest in universities. Among the largest projects is a plan to add bed space at a state-owned psychiatric hospital to help more quickly transfer people languishing in detention who have been committed to state psychiatric care.
More than a decade ago, Minnesota lawmakers mandated that detained individuals with mental illnesses who are committed by a court to psychiatric care need to be transferred within 48 hours. But limited space in inpatient psychiatric hospitals means there aren’t enough beds for the state to quickly take in those who are stuck in jails or emergency rooms waiting.
That has put a strain on county jail staff, who sheriffs argue are not equipped to offer the proper care. In Ramsey County, one individual waited more than three years to access a psychiatric hospital.
“You’re not coming out better after three years at our jail,” said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
Clay County Chief Deputy Chris Martin said an individual who waited in custody for 15 months for a mental health bed became violent toward staff members. He tried to take officers’ keys and taser. Deputies were regularly calling the state, Martin said, trying to get the individual placed in a psychiatric facility.
“We talk about a 48-hour rule – he spent over 10,870 hours with us after he was committed,“ Martin said. ”He suffered for that, and our correctional officers suffered for that. We, as citizens of Minnesota, have to do better for them. We have to stop criminalizing mental health.”
Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said there are typically about 20 people in her jail at any given time awaiting psychiatric care.