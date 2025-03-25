A step-by-step checklist toward autocracy — moving along too easily so far

In summer 1991, Ruth Marcus, a reporter for the Washington Post, traveled to my law office in St. Paul to interview me regarding a First Amendment case I was about to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court. I remember her as insightful, personable and professional. In the years that followed she became a successful opinion columnist for the Post. This month, after 41 years of service with the Post, she resigned in protest due to a directive issued by the owner of the Post, Jeff Bezos. The editor of the opinion page resigned as well.
The directive limited the subject matter opinion columnists could cover and circumscribed what viewpoints they could express. So much for press freedom at what has been one of the nation’s leading newspapers. Media reports have suggested Bezos, who sat in the front rows with other billionaires at the inauguration, is busy currying favor with the White House and doesn’t want to offend the occupant.
This comes on the heels of the Associated Press being banned from presidential events for continuing to refer to the “Gulf of Mexico.” The AP has filed suit alleging “an unconstitutional effort to control speech.” In the meantime, the White House pool of reporters have been reminded that unless they toe the line, they too may be banned. You’ve passed the first step.
On to the major universities. The Trump administration has made clear that it will withhold funding from these institutions if they do not cooperate. Columbia University is the most prominent target. With concerns that the school would lose over $400 million in funding, the university caved to the administration’s demands, agreeing to 36 new campus police officers (presumably to quell any student demonstrations) and even to allowing the federal government to control the Middle East department “to ensure the educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced.” This from an elite university that is billed as a private Ivy League school.
Closer to home, we have seen the University of Minnesota Board of Regents vote to restrict who can speak for the institution and what they can say. That policy, or a reasonable facsimile, is likely to be repeated at other major universities where federal funding is at risk. The schools suggest that they will continue to protect free speech, but a climate of fear is descending on institutions of higher learning, leading to self-censorship and muted voices, and it is hard not to conclude that free speech is being sold for federal funding. Good job on this one as well.
As to the students, consider Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, a Columbia student with a wife who is eight months pregnant and who has a green card, which signifies permanent residency, and who is in the process of being deported. He is an anti-Israel activist who, regardless of whether you agree with his position or not, is entitled to due process. The administration has labeled him a “terrorist sympathizer,” as though his viewpoint enables them to skip over due process in detaining him and revoking his legal status. It will be up to the courts to decide whether there are legal grounds for deporting him, or whether he is being deported for his disfavored viewpoint. Make no mistake about this move to deport. It was done to chill students and faculty from voicing controversial viewpoints, on this topic and others not in line with the administration’s edict. Checkmark here too.