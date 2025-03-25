A step-by-step checklist toward autocracy — moving along too easily so far

As to the students, consider Mahmoud Khalil. Khalil, a Columbia student with a wife who is eight months pregnant and who has a green card, which signifies permanent residency, and who is in the process of being deported. He is an anti-Israel activist who, regardless of whether you agree with his position or not, is entitled to due process. The administration has labeled him a “terrorist sympathizer,” as though his viewpoint enables them to skip over due process in detaining him and revoking his legal status. It will be up to the courts to decide whether there are legal grounds for deporting him, or whether he is being deported for his disfavored viewpoint. Make no mistake about this move to deport. It was done to chill students and faculty from voicing controversial viewpoints, on this topic and others not in line with the administration’s edict. Checkmark here too.