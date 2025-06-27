One St. Cloud charter school closes, another takes over its building and absorbs many staff, students

ST. CLOUD – A St. Cloud charter school will expand and accommodate students, staff and even a building from a charter that closed this spring.
Less than 10 years after it was built to house Athlos Academy of St. Cloud, its school building and campus will become home to many middle schoolers from STRIDE Academy this fall.
“It was a really short runway between them closing and us doing some due diligence,” said Eric Skanson, a former longtime principal at Cold Spring Elementary who just finished his third year as executive director at STRIDE. “We looked at leasing and we looked at long-term purchasing. Ultimately, we landed on both.”
Skanson said STRIDE has a one-year lease on the former Athlos building, valued at $22 million, with an option to buy early next year.
Athlos closed at the end of May after nine years of operation because its sponsorship contract was not renewed by Volunteers of America, citing poor academic performance and financial problems. Despite improvements in enrollment and revenue under recent leadership, only about 250 students attended the school this past year, down from a peak of 651 in 2018 and 630 as recent as 2020.
STRIDE, meanwhile, is the oldest continuously running charter school in St. Cloud. It launched in 2005 for grades K-5 in a newly built building on the city’s north side. It moved to a new, larger location on the south side in 2010, eventually serving middle school students through eighth grade. STRIDE’s $16 million, 40,000-square-foot facility at 3241 Oakham Lane, which will house students in grades K-4, is less than a mile west of the 87,000-square-foot former Athlos building at 3701 33rd St. S.
STRIDE had about 600 students this past year and expects enrollment to hit an all-time high of 800 in September, largely because of the former Athlos students. STRIDE also has hired more than a third of the 60 staff members who worked at Athlos, including its executive director, Heather Ebnet, who will become principal of grades 5-8.
“Everything fell into place,” Ebnet said. “This alleviates a lot of stress for the [Athlos] families. They can just stay with what’s familiar, and a lot of our staff found out the same thing. It was a turbulent couple of months, but this has become exciting, and the future is really bright.”