Duluth

Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s new role is in a new city

Larson, who served two terms as mayor, is returning to her social work roots.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 3:10PM
Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has accepted her first job post-office with a Minneapolis nonprofit. (The Family Partnership)

DULUTH – Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson took a year off for “radical rest” after she lost an intense campaign for a third term in 2023.

“I’d been working since I was 15 years old,” she said, and the time allowed her to decompress from the rigors of public office and do things like drive injured porcupines and turtles to Twin Cities recovery centers for an area rescue service.

But next week she begins her first job since leaving office, as CEO of The Family Partnership, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit more than a century old that focuses on anti-sex-trafficking work, outpatient mental health and developmental therapy for children, among other services.

“It feels like a really important time to prioritize places and organizations and people who are at risk,” Larson said. “The needs of people are only getting more intense.”

Larson said she worked with an executive coach for several months exploring potential climate, housing or women’s rights work, but a role with the Family Partnership, where she volunteered as a teen, felt like it was meant for her, calling it a “dream job.”

Larson, 51, worked as a social worker in Duluth for a dozen years, and then in organizational development for several years before becoming mayor in 2016.

Interim CEO Julie Bluhm said she was impressed with Larson’s ability to lead and transform an organization.

A mayor may not seem like the obvious choice, she said, but Larson was “hands-on in her leadership and there was integrity in everything that was coming out of her office.”

It’s what the nonprofit needs as it navigates potential and realized cuts to federal funding streams that aid their clients and their organization, Bluhm said, including for Medicaid and early-childhood programs.

Larson, who will oversee an $8 million budget and a staff of 80, will live with her husband, Doug Zaun, in Duluth and in the Twin Cities, she said.

The Family Partnership was founded in 1878 as the Minneapolis Humane Society.

Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s North Report, covering Duluth and northeastern Minnesota.

about the writer

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

See Moreicon

More from Duluth

See More

Duluth

Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s new role is in a new city

card image

Larson, who served two terms as mayor, is returning to her social work roots.

Greater Minnesota

Grand Marais trial over North Shore land sale renews questions about breakaway Mormon sect leader

Warren Jeffs

Duluth

Open wide and say grrrr: An 800-pound bear in Duluth gets largest dental crown ever created

card image