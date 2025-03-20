Olson: With ‘Trump derangement’ and Eichorn arrest, it’s the Minnesota Senate’s turn for chaos

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Cheers to the state Senate’s gang of five for shining a bright light on waste, fraud and abuse with their bill to classify “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness. The indefensible proposal, which is going nowhere, refers to the syndrome as an “acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies” of President Donald Trump. The bill seeks to classify the syndrome as a mental illness, alongside those outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders published by the American Psychiatric Association. In addition to wildly denigrating the field of mental health, the measure is a colossal waste of the time and resources of the dedicated personnel involved in backroom work at the Capitol, such as drafting bills. The offensive proposal received swift blowback and international notoriety. The bill’s sponsors are all conservatives from safe districts who nonetheless set fire to the shreds of their reputations. Know their names: Sen. Eric Lucero of St. Michael was the lead sponsor. Joining him were Sens. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa, Glenn Gruenhagen of Glencoe and Nathan Wesenberg of Little Falls. Fellow sponsor Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids resigned from the Senate Thursday.
Jeers to the aforementioned former Sen. Eichorn who would find himself entangled in something far worse Monday than sponsoring the Trump derangement bill. Eichorn ended his workday by getting arrested on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution, and spent much of the rest of the week in jail facing federal and state charges. Eichorn resigned by letter Thursday as he faced an expulsion vote led by his fellow Senate Republicans. Eichorn is entitled to a vigorous defense and due process, but the allegations look unsparing with his prodding texts over multiple days to someone he believed to be a teenage (minor) sex worker. His text lingo and the fact that he showed up with cash and a condom suggest Eichorn wasn’t new to such pursuits. Eichorn has been in the Senate since 2017. Until now, he had done nothing to distinguish himself. Good riddance.
Cheers to state Rep. Danny Nadeau, R-Rogers, for trying to help those navigating dementia. Nadeau has a proposal to establish a dementia point person in the Department of Health to help the 20% of Minnesota families affected by the diagnosis. Current efforts to support families are spread across agencies. “Entire families are left navigating a maze of services and support with no clear path and no one to guide them,” he said. Nadeau’s carving out a needed service by attempting to add Minnesota to the other 29 states who already have a dedicated point person on dementia. Nadeau’s many efforts on improving patient care coordination and awareness are much needed.
Jeers to the nine University of Minnesota regents who voted to restrict who can speak for the institution and what they can say. Understandably, they’re worried about blowback and the concerns of donors as Trump is yanking federal funding to institutions across the country at the slightest whiff of dissent. But it would have been fitting for a storied flagship institution to courageously choose to be on the right side of history rather than capitulate in advance — on an issue of free speech no less.
Cheers to U.S. Sen. Tina Smith for her unequivocal and consistent criticism of the Trump wrecking ball. “We know you’re just trying to wear us out. But for the record, I am not overwhelmed. My zone isn’t flooded,” she wrote on social media. Thanks, senator, for the energy and inspiration across the community, at the U.S. Capitol and on social media. “Not to ruin everyone’s day, but don’t forget in the midst of this [continuing resolution] chaos that they’re also trying to install a snake oil salesman (Dr. Oz) as head of Medicare and Medicaid. Finance Committee questions him today,” she wrote a week ago. Minnesotans get two more years of her leadership in the Senate. A bonus cheer for the social media post from state Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, for calling out the duplicity of GOP attacks on drag queens when one of their own was allegedly soliciting a teen.
Jeers to campaign consultants who muzzled Gov. Tim Walz last fall. We’re finally seeing a spate of appearances and interviews where Walz is being himself and he’s taken up substantive positions, like standing up for the independent judiciary, the opposite of what Trump does. “There have been really rough decisions that went against me,” Walz told Semafor this week. “I’d have to say, ‘I disagree with the decision, but I fully respect it, and my administration will fully implement it, according to what the judge has said.’ You can’t even question that. I mean, you can go and scream behind closed doors that you disagree with them, but you cannot cross that line. And I think they have smashed the line.” As noted previously, Walz still needs to spend more time with Minnesota voters to keep us apprised of the plot.