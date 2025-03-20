Olson: With ‘Trump derangement’ and Eichorn arrest, it’s the Minnesota Senate’s turn for chaos

Cheers to the state Senate’s gang of five for shining a bright light on waste, fraud and abuse with their bill to classify “Trump derangement syndrome” as a mental illness. The indefensible proposal, which is going nowhere, refers to the syndrome as an “acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies” of President Donald Trump. The bill seeks to classify the syndrome as a mental illness, alongside those outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders published by the American Psychiatric Association. In addition to wildly denigrating the field of mental health, the measure is a colossal waste of the time and resources of the dedicated personnel involved in backroom work at the Capitol, such as drafting bills. The offensive proposal received swift blowback and international notoriety. The bill’s sponsors are all conservatives from safe districts who nonetheless set fire to the shreds of their reputations. Know their names: Sen. Eric Lucero of St. Michael was the lead sponsor. Joining him were Sens. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa, Glenn Gruenhagen of Glencoe and Nathan Wesenberg of Little Falls. Fellow sponsor Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids resigned from the Senate Thursday.